Kenergy Scientific, Inc. Announces Corporate Update And Domicile Change to Wyoming

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - Oct 5, 2017) - Kenergy Scientific, Inc. ( OTC PINK : KNSC) today announces a corporate update regarding two aspects of its business. First, the Company has approved and completed the change of its state of incorporation by being re-domiciled to Wyoming. Second, a brief update regarding the merger, and further explanation of its activities since the announcement on September 1, 2017 of the signed LOI. KNSC will acquire 100% of the Target Company, a 40-year-old established company, which presently includes projected revenue in 2017 totaling $5.6 million. The acquisition is in its final stages of completing acquisition planning while both parties are finalizing the definitive agreements.

"This acquisition will bring to the company a world premiere, iconic brand that's been in the community for more than 40 years. The Target Acquisition's reputation is a significant competitive advantage in a very unique market segment. To date, no one has created the necessary infrastructure to capture all phases of this resort lifestyle -- until now," said Erwin Vahlsing, Jr., president of Kenergy Scientific, Inc. "The new company will bring together the resources needed to engage the local community on all levels, and in every phase of their life -- relaxation and fitness, banking and insurance, and senior care, all dedicated to the unique needs of the Resort community," he concluded.

Additionally, the Company believes the overall management and operations processes, that have been put in place by the new company's management, set apart the overall experience of its guests. These processes are meant to assure each customer experiences a secure, relaxing, and enjoyable visit.

