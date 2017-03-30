Kenneth Kase Conte Named Director in Bridgepoint Consulting's Dallas Office

Experienced CRO will support clients with turnaround, restructuring and dispute resolution

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Bridgepoint Consulting, a leading Texas-based finance, IT and management consulting firm, has named Kenneth Kase Conte as Director of its Turnaround & Restructuring practice in Dallas. Conte will help organizations realign themselves with new strategic plans, crisis management, dispute resolution, repositioning and divestiture.

Conte is a Chief Restructuring Officer (CRO) with deep experience in operations, due diligence, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate restructuring. Most recently, Conte has served as Chief Restructuring Officer for Backwoods Retail Inc.; consulting CFO for Universal Well Services through its Chapter 11 proceeding and CFO for Frontier Oilfield Services, Inc. through its restructuring. Prior experience includes Managing Director of an investment banking firm performing mergers and acquisitions (M&A), distressed company advisory services and capital raises as well as leadership roles in commercial banking.

"Ken's extensive background in M&A solutions and corporate restructuring across industries will play a key role in strengthening our firm's capabilities in the Dallas market," said Bill Patterson, Principal at Bridgepoint Consulting. "We're delighted he has joined our team."

Throughout his career, Conte has worked in a number of industries, including banking, manufacturing, oil services and retail. He has significant industry expertise, including banking, finance, private equity and corporate reorganizations. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting/Finance from Niagara University in NY and a Masters of Business Administration in Finance from the Simon School of Business at the University of Rochester, in NY. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

Bridgepoint Consulting has offices in Dallas, Houston and Austin. The firm has supported a broad range of clients including financial institutions, government organizations, law firms, family offices and corporations. Learn about the firm's Turnaround & Restructuring services. Additional information about Bridgepoint's services and solutions can be found here.

About Bridgepoint Consulting

Bridgepoint Consulting is a leading Texas-based professional services firm that provides strategic services and highly qualified professionals to solve complex financial, management and technology challenges. Since 1999, we've been helping executives and management teams reduce their business and operational risks, bridge resource gaps and improve overall performance. Whether an organization needs interim expertise to improve infrastructure and processes, or strategic management of a major transition or transaction, Bridgepoint's team of 140+ qualified professionals can help. The firm has offices in Austin, Dallas and Houston. For more information on Bridgepoint Consulting, please visit our website at www.BridgepointConsulting.com

