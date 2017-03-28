Keno Kozie Named #1 IT Outsourcing Company in the 2017 Best of the National Law Journal Awards

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Keno Kozie, a leading provider of information technology design, service, and support to law firms, today announced the company was named the leader in IT Outsourcing in the 2017 Best of The National Law Journal awards.

The Best of the National Law Journal awards are a reader's choice ranking of the top legal vendors, litigators and law schools nationwide. Nearly 4,500 readers in more than 70 categories cast votes for firms that they believe provide the best services, products or education to law firms and corporations to compete in today's legal market. For the fifth year in a row, Keno Kozie ranked first in the IT Outsourcing category.

"We are honored to consistently receive recognition as the top IT Outsourcing resource in the industry by the legal community," stated Barry Keno, president of Keno Kozie. "This award continues to validate the work we do for customers to deliver the highest quality service while maintaining a responsibility to be cost effective and invest in continuous improvements. With our client footprint continually growing nationwide, we are humbled and grateful for this top honor."

Keno Kozie specializes in working with law firms on the delivery of support services and the implementation of technology within the law firm to ensure the most effective IT environment for the firm's professionals and support staff. Hundreds of law firms have entrusted their reputation and business to Keno Kozie's team of IT experts and their more than 28 years of institutional experience.

The complete list of the 2017 Best of The National Law Journal awards and recipients is available at: http://pdfserver.amlaw.com/nlj/Best_NLJ/Index.html#p=20

About Keno Kozie

Keno Kozie Associates, Ltd. (kenokozie.com) has been providing information technology design, service, and support to leading law firms and legal departments since 1989. Hundreds of firms have chosen Keno Kozie to provide IT consulting, system and advanced application integration, 24/7/365 Help Desk support, training, managed services, and security and risk management services. The company was recognized in the Best of LegalTimes Readers Rankings survey as a Best IT Outsourcing Provider from 2013 to 2016 and in The National Law Journal's Best of Chicago Readers Rankings survey in the same category from 2012 to 2016. The company maintains partnerships with many leading software and hardware vendors to provide clients with optimal value and support.