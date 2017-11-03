Kensington Private Equity Fund Announces Special Meeting of Unitholders

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 3, 2017) -

Kensington Capital Advisors Inc. (the "Manager"), the manager of Kensington Private Equity Fund ("Fund"), announced today that it has approved a proposal to update the terms of the Fund to expand the types of financial returns that may be distributed to investors with a corresponding performance fee payable to the Manager in such circumstances.

A special meeting of the Fund unitholders has been called and will be held at 8:30 a.m. (Toronto time) on December 8, 2017 at 1 First Canadian Place, Suite 6300, 100 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario to consider and vote upon the proposed change. Details of the proposal will be outlined in a management information circular to be prepared and sent to unitholders of record on November 6, 2017 in connection with the special meeting.

About Kensington:

Kensington is a leading independent Canadian investor in alternative assets. Founded in 1996, and with over $1 billion invested to date in private equity, venture capital, infrastructure and hedge funds, Kensington's active management approach and relationship based business has generated top quartile returns for investors. For more information, visit www.kcpl.ca.