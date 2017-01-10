Kentucky Personal Injury Law Firm Launches Improved Website

Billy Johnson, of the Johnson Law Firm, says updated website provides a faster, better user experience to those looking for legal answers to their personal injury questions

Featuring dozens of pages of content, the website has been optimized to deliver better functionality and be more user friendly -- all at faster speeds. In fact, page loading times have been halved, making each visit smooth and effortless. Deeply informative, the site has been rearranged to allow for seamless navigation. Visitors can easily find and read case results, a partial list of the corporations that the firm has battled, and a frequently updated blog. They can also explore pages on topics regarding personal injury, vehicle wrecks, medical malpractice, premises liability, dangerous consumer products, workplace injury, wrongful death, and more.

"We value our one-on-one relationships with people," commented founding attorney Billy Johnson. "We are proud to represent individuals, not companies. With that in mind, we thought it would be a good idea to reconnect with folks by refreshing our online presence. As a way of reaffirming our commitment to anyone who may need help, we've improved the site's interactive capabilities. Through the use of new features, a visitor can reach out and speak to someone at the office within 15 seconds."

Johnson continued, "We've been working behind the scenes to offer a better experience. Mobile users in particular will notice a huge increase in how quickly pages load and in overall responsiveness. The website has been reprogrammed to the latest standards and elements to maximize performance. Since the improvements were released in October, we have been getting a lot of great feedback. We are excited that our efforts have been noticed and appreciate the continued opportunity to be a resource for people who have been harmed by the negligence of others."

A fundamental part of the firm's legal team, Billy has been named a Super Lawyer by U.S. News & World Report as well as an American Trial Lawyers Association Top 100 trial lawyer and he is a proud member of the Million Dollar and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forums. His bio, as well as those of the other lawyers and staff that currently comprise the firm, can be easily located on the improved site.

Founded by Billy Johnson in 1998, the Johnson Law Firm is heavily involved in the community and invites people to stop by to find out for themselves why the firm is known as "the nicest place in town." Located at 229 Main Street in Pikeville, Kentucky, the firm serves all of Kentucky. For more information or to get help with a potential claim, call 1-606-437-4488 or contact us through our newly updated site.