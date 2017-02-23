Kepler Integrates Zemanta's Native DSP into Campaign Automation Platform to Provide More Holistic Cross-Channel Marketing

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - Kepler Group announced today the integration of Zemanta into its proprietary Kepler Intelligence Platform™ (KIP). The enhancement enables the company to automate campaign adjustments and provide clients with more productive and sophisticated native advertising programs.

KIP is the automated marketing hub used by leading advertisers to achieve seamless and coordinated targeting, optimization, reporting and control across the entire digital marketing ecosystem. By integrating Zemanta's API, KIP's optimization algorithms can now automatically allocate budget to native campaigns based on intra-day performance. This increases reaction speeds and advertisers' total return on investment.

Native advertising, paid placements that mimic the format of the content around them, is one of marketing's fastest growing channels and is predicted to reach $21 billion in spend by 2018, according to Business Insider.

"Our team settled on Zemanta as Kepler's primary native DSP because of its unmatched scale and highly efficient AutoPilot bid optimization algorithm," said Nathan Kangpan, Kepler's SVP of Tech & Data Services. "We structured KIP's algorithms to complement AutoPilot and drive even higher performance. For example, on a recent jointly optimized campaign, we were able to increase scale 150% and simultaneously cut CPAs in half."

While other firms' data platforms are typically limited to a single channel like programmatic medial, KIP's open architecture enables Kepler to integrate all major third-party platforms across digital media (including paid search, Facebook, Instagram, display, and video), email, call center, sales team CRM, and e-commerce.

"The online media world is quickly moving beyond dashboards towards platforms where partners can use APIs to create innovative and unique solutions. Kepler is a trailblazer as the first agency to go launch a solution built off our APIs," said Todd Sawicki, CEO Zemanta. "We love working with the Kepler Group because they understand the power of building a truly programmatic native solution where they can leverage their understanding of the power of data and our platform's AI-driven automation."

In addition to Zemanta, KIP is integrated with Facebook, Marin, and MediaMath's TerminalOne. It is in place and active on all Kepler media clients.

