Kepler Named for Second Time to Crain's New York Business' Fast 50

Digital marketing firm capitalizes on widespread demand for fully transparent, tech-enabled marketing services

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - October 09, 2017) - Kepler Group announced today that for the second year in a row it has been named to Crain's New York Business' Fast 50, a ranked list of the fastest-growing companies in the New York area. The database and digital services firm came in at No. 38. It joins an elite group of data-driven marketing leaders recognized by Crain's this year, including TripleLift, Vistar Media and Integral Ad Science.



To make it onto the Fast 50, Crain's only included companies that generated at least $10 million in revenue last year. The magazine then ranked qualifying firms based on revenue expansion between 2013 and 2016. Thanks to Kepler's ability to meet advertisers' ever-increasing demand for tech-enabled digital marketing services, its revenue grew 478% during this period.



"It is truly an honor to be named to the Crain's Fast 50 for a second time," said Rick Greenberg, Kepler's CEO. "The technology and team we've built over the past five years has proven to drive incredible impact for our clients, and we're proud to be helping companies like PayPal, Chubb, and Blue Apron find more efficient and productive ways to engage their target customers."



Kepler's core services all revolve around helping clients use data to power more dynamic and personalized marketing – including programmatic media services, CRM strategy and management, and marketing systems integration.



The company differentiates itself by anchoring all services with the Kepler Intelligence Platform™, a proprietary suite of applications that enable dynamic customer segmentation and targeting, automated campaign optimization, and seamless cross-channel program coordination. The results: clients see faster optimization cycles and 30-300% improvements to marketing's bottom line impact.



Earlier this year, Kepler also received recognition from Inc. Magazine when it was named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest growing private companies.



Kepler is headquartered in New York City and also has offices in San Francisco, Chicago and Philadelphia.



About Kepler



Kepler, founded in 2012, is an independent provider of digital and database services to Fortune 500 clients in financial services, retail, healthcare and other industries. Its core services revolve around helping clients use data to power more dynamic and personalized marketing -- including programmatic media services, CRM strategy and management, and marketing systems integration. Utilizing its proprietary Kepler Intelligence Platform™, Kepler actively manages client programs in over two dozen countries. Kepler is headquartered in New York City and also has offices in San Francisco, Chicago and Philadelphia. For more information, visit www.keplergrp.com.