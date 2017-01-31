Kepler Releases Updated Facebook Auto-Optimization Algorithms that Deliver 30-50% Campaign Improvement

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - Kepler Group announced today the release of its updated auto-optimization algorithms that work via Facebook's Marketing API. This is the latest upgrade to the company's proprietary Kepler Intelligence Platform™ (KIP) and initial testing shows a 30-50% improvement to Facebook campaign results within two weeks of application.

Deployed over the past three years, KIP is a multi-platform system designed to provide marketers with seamlessly coordinated targeting, optimization, reporting and control across the entire marketing ecosystem.

While other data solutions are typically limited to a single channel like programmatic media or outbound email, KIP's open architecture enables Kepler to integrate all major third-party platforms across digital media (including paid search, Facebook, Instagram, display, and video), email, call center, sales team CRM, and e-commerce.

"Human expertise and strategic thinking are the critical ingredients for designing and optimizing campaigns that truly resonate with consumers," said Garrett Dale, Kepler co-founder and SVP of Optimization and Innovation. "By executing many of the granular adjustments we use to complement Facebook's already powerful algorithms, KIP eliminates hours of tactical work and enables our teams to spend significantly more time on higher-impact program innovation."

On a daily or intra-day basis, KIP automatically reallocates budget across buying platforms and makes micro-adjustments within each platform. This frees Kepler's in-house experts to focus on identifying new target audiences, developing new strategies, and sourcing additional media and platform partners.

In addition to Facebook, KIP's auto-optimization module is also integrated with such leading third-party platforms as Marin and MediaMath's TerminalOne. It is in place and active on all Kepler media clients.

About Kepler Group

Kepler, founded in 2012, is an independent provider of digital and database services to Fortune 500 clients in the financial services, retail, healthcare and other industries. Its core services revolve around helping clients use data to power more dynamic and personalized marketing -- including programmatic media services, CRM strategy, and management and marketing systems integration. Utilizing its proprietary Kepler Intelligence Platform™, Kepler actively manages client programs in over two dozen countries worldwide. Kepler is headquartered in New York City and also has offices in San Francisco, Chicago and Philadelphia. More information can be found at www.keplergrp.com.