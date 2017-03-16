Kepler's New Streamlined Fee Model Delivers 50% to 100% Marketing Lift for Mid-Market Advertisers

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Kepler Group announced today the launch of its latest agency model geared for underserved mid-market advertisers. The new service features the same sophisticated campaign design and optimization techniques Kepler now delivers to its large corporate clients across paid search, Facebook, Instagram, programmatic display and video. This latest product, however, is priced on a flat 15% of media fee structure rather than Kepler's typical monthly retainer.

Results for Kepler's early mid-market clients are impressive. Within two months of launch, many have seen 50% to 100% ROI increases across all channels, including Facebook, paid search and direct response display.

"The level of service and performance we've received from Kepler's streamlined model has exceeded our expectations," says Genevieve Sloup, Director of Marketing at Muse Paintbar. "Kepler attracts top notch employees that have a real understanding of big data, and their proprietary tools enable them to spend more time strategizing and testing. With smaller agencies, we'd face supplemental charges for the additional manpower and third party automation products they would need to meet our unique campaign needs."

The streamlined fee model leverages Kepler's proprietary campaign automation suite, the Kepler Intelligence Platform™. KIP enables Kepler's campaign managers to design and deploy thousands of tactics in just hours while it automatically reallocates budget across search, social, display and video channels. KIP also makes daily micro-optimization adjustments within each channel. Together, these two levels of automation allow Kepler to bring enterprise-level campaign sophistication to mid-market advertisers at an affordable price.

"It's clear to us that advertisers with $100,000 to $500,000 in monthly media budgets are woefully underserved by the agency industry," says Andrew Toledano, Kepler co-founder. "They're spending enough that they need world-class campaign design and optimization services. But this level of sophistication exceeds that of in-house resources and small independent media agencies. Their budgets also aren't high enough to get the attention of the large holding company agencies. As a result, they struggle to apply best-in-class media solutions."

Kepler's new streamlined fee approach supports Facebook, Instagram, paid search, and programmatic video and display across mobile and/or desktop. Campaigns can be managed globally, and clients receive full price and tactic transparency via dynamic, real-time dashboards and weekly performance conference calls with Kepler staff. There's no minimum commitment and the minimal onboarding fee is fully credited against calculated fees in subsequent months.

About Kepler Group

Kepler, founded in 2012, is an independent provider of digital and database services to Fortune 500 clients in the financial services, retail, healthcare and other industries. Its core services revolve around helping clients use data to power more dynamic and personalized marketing -- including programmatic media services, CRM strategy, and management and marketing systems integration. Utilizing its proprietary Kepler Intelligence Platform™, Kepler actively manages client programs in over two dozen countries worldwide. Kepler is headquartered in New York City and has offices in San Francisco, Chicago and Philadelphia. More information can be found at www.keplergrp.com