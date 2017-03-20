Kerveros Teams with Silent Circle to Deliver Secure Mobile Solutions to EMEA Region

Encrypted Mobile Solutions Distributor Already Securing Key Enterprise Wins in Europe, the Middle East and Africa

HANNOVER, GERMANY and HERTFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Mar 20, 2017) - CEBIT 2017, HALL 14, STAND J52, BOOTH 38 -- Kerveros, a distributor of encrypted mobile solutions, today announced a partnership with Silent Circle, a pioneer in enterprise-class mobile security, privacy and compliance solutions. The two companies are currently delivering security solutions, based on Silent Circle's secure mobile communications suite, to enterprise organizations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The announcement was made in conjunction with CeBIT 2017 taking place this week in Hannover, Germany where Kerveros will be exhibiting in Hall 14, Stand J52, Booth 38.

Kerveros was founded with the sole mission to deliver the very best and most secure hardware- and software-based mobile solutions to enterprises and dealers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. With a growing network of distribution hubs and dedicated experts, the organization has earned the reputation as a partner of choice in EMEA.

According to a recent global survey by Accenture, "more than half (54 percent) of consumers surveyed said they plan to buy a smartphone in the next year." Notably, the overwhelming majority of those end users will use their devices for both corporate and personal use. In fact, ABI Research states that, "business communications on smartphones represents 95 percent of work done over those devices, more than any other type of work performed." Despite this trend, the firm cautions that "business communication security is often overlooked in favor of securing email servers, databases, networks and systems."

"It's no secret that enterprise cybersecurity requires a multilayered approach. But, an organization is only as secure as its weakest link. Unfortunately, more often than not, mobile is the most underprotected layer," said Kerveros Managing Director and Owner Kc Cico. "That's why we're singularly focused on mobile communications security, and teaming with the recognized leader Silent Circle. We're pleased to have earned their trust and confidence, and look forward to collaborating with them to deliver secure, scalable hardware- and software-based solutions to organizations throughout EMEA."

"Partners are the lifeblood of any successful sales organization," said Silent Circle Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing Bob VanKirk. "Kerveros embodies the spirit and focus of our worldwide channel program. Working together, we're already establishing tremendous momentum with significant enterprise deals. We welcome further shared success as we help EMEA-based organizations ensure the privacy and security of their mobile communications."

Silent Circle's products are deployed in hundreds of the most demanding network environments worldwide, including leading Fortune 100 accounts and government agencies. Designed by the best minds in mobility, encryption, security and privacy, Silent Circle's fundamentally different technology sets the standard for enterprise privacy and security.

The company's secure mobile communications suite comprises:

Software: Silent Phone application providing secure calling, video, conferencing, messaging and file sharing, all available in minutes via a simple user download, with new enterprise features and functionality being added each month

Devices: Blackphone handset representing the world's most secure smartphone, based on an enhanced Android operating system

Hosted Services: Silent Manager delivering organization-wide user management via a web-based administration console

Leveraged by enterprises and governments around the world, Silent Manager is a simple, secure, scalable service that manages all users, groups, plans and policies across an enterprise or government agency. Silent Manager delivers policy management capabilities to help administrators easily demonstrate compliance with regulatory requirements. Further emphasizing ease of use, Silent Manager administrators can establish strict encryption or communications policies allowing contact only with trusted entities and individuals, quickly perform password resets and efficiently provision or reprovision users.

Additionally, for enterprises and government agencies seeking an extended encrypted calling service, Silent Circle offers Silent World. A key feature of Silent Phone, Silent World enables users to make or receive calls from standard mobiles or land lines, as well as from the Blackphone. Importantly, Silent World users can securely connect to other devices in more than 80 different countries, with no roaming charges.

About Silent Circle

Silent Circle is a leader in enterprise privacy and security, delivered through a game-changing mobile ecosystem of software and services to build a fundamentally better mobile architecture. The company was co-founded by former Navy SEAL and security expert Mike Janke; Internet Hall of Famer Phil Zimmermann, developer of Silent Circle's ZRTP cryptography protocol and co-founder of PGP Corporation; and Jon Callas, creator of Apple's whole disk encryption software and also a PGP Corporation co-founder. Silent Circle is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. Visit us at www.silentcircle.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.