Kesha Joins the Domopalooza 2017 Entertainment Lineup

Chart-topping Global Superstar to Perform Live at After Hours

SILICON SLOPES, UT--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - Today Domo announced that global superstar Kesha will perform at Domopalooza™ 2017. Propelled to chart-topping success with four number-one singles, "Tik Tok," "We R Who We R," "Your Love Is My Drug," and "Timber," Kesha is a song-writer who has penned her own music, as well as songs for artists including Britney Spears, Ariana Grande, The Veronicas, and Miley Cyrus. Kesha is also an animal rights crusader as the Humane Society International's first Global Ambassador and a passionate advocate for equality, being honored with the 2016 Human Rights Campaign Visibility Award.

Kesha will perform for Domopalooza attendees during After Hours, as will multi-Platinum artist Jason Derulo. Domo also recently announced inspiring keynote speakers including Pixar co-founder and president Dr. Ed Catmull, World Series game-changer Theo Epstein and world-renowned statistician Nate Silver. More mainstage speakers and musical entertainment will be announced soon.

"Domopalooza is a must-attend event that offers it all: education, training, networking and entertainment," said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. "We're excited to bring Kesha and her chart-topping music to DP17."

Domopalooza, Domo's annual customer event, is designed to educate, inform and inspire Domo's fast-growing community of users from the world's most progressive organizations and most recognizable brands. In its third year, Domopalooza will be held March 21 - 24, 2017, at The Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.

From keynote presentations to more than 35 breakout sessions, hands-on personalized training and networking opportunities, attendees will gain valuable lessons from industry experts and fellow customers. They'll gain new insights on how to leverage Domo, and learn how all employees -- from the CEO to front line workers -- can use Domo to optimize business performance by connecting them to the right data and people they need to improve business results.

For registration and to stay up-to-date on the program, visit Domopalooza's event page.

About Domo

Domo helps all employees -- from the CEO to the front line worker -- optimize business performance by connecting them to the right data and people they need to improve business results. Domo's Business Cloud is the world's first customizable platform that enables decision makers to identify and act on strategic opportunities in real time. The company is backed with more than $500 million from the world's best investors and is led by a management team with tenure at the world's most well-known technology companies. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+, Instagram and Pinterest.

