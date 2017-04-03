Kessler Foundation Racks Up Consecutive National and State Best Workplace Awards

EAST HANOVER, NJ--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - Kessler Foundation, a major nonprofit organization in the field of disability, is again named one of the Best Nonprofits to Work For in the U.S. by The NonProfit Times, as well as one of the Best Places to Work in New Jersey by NJBIZ.

"We're very pleased to be honored with these awards. The Foundation has been named a 'Best Place to Work in NJ' since 2012, and a 'Best NonProfit' in the U.S. since 2013. This year, we're ranked 4th in the nation among nonprofits, up from 13th last year. That's quite an endorsement of our workplace environment," said Rodger DeRose, president and chief executive officer of Kessler Foundation. "All of us here believe deeply in our mission to change the lives of people with disabilities, and our employees give their best every day. In turn, the Foundation supports their efforts and acknowledges their contributions. That's what leads to such a great workplace dynamic."

Kessler Foundation conducts rehabilitation research to improve the mobility and cognition of individuals with multiple sclerosis, stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and other disabling conditions. The Foundation is also home to the unique, research-dedicated, Rocco Ortenzio Neuroimaging Center, which enables scientists to conduct novel lines of research and accelerate the pace of their scientific advances. In addition, Kessler Foundation awards grants to innovative initiatives across the nation that expand employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

The Best Companies Group managed registration, administered surveys, analyzed data, and determined final rankings for both The NonProfit Times and NJBIZ awards.

Best Nonprofits to Work For Award

For the nonprofit recognition, organizations were evaluated for leadership, corporate culture, employee engagement, and satisfaction. Kessler Foundation was rated number four in both the overall U.S., and medium-sized nonprofit (50-249 employees) categories. The 50 top U.S. nonprofits are named in the April 2017 issue of The NonProfit Times. For a complete list, visit: http://www.thenonprofittimes.com/news-articles/strong-focus-organizational-culture-drives-staffing-choices-best-nonprofits/

Best Places to Work in New Jersey Award

The Foundation was named one of the Best Places to Work in New Jersey in the medium-sized organization category (15-249 employees) by NJBIZ. The awards reception and ceremony will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at iPlay America's Event Center in Freehold, NJ. During the awards ceremony, each company's ranking will be revealed. For a complete list of the 2017 Best Places to Work in New Jersey program, visit: http://www.njbiz.com/section/best-places-to-work-NJ

About Kessler Foundation:

Kessler Foundation, a major nonprofit organization in the field of disability, is a global leader in rehabilitation research that seeks to improve cognition, mobility, and long-term outcomes -- including employment -- for people with neurological disabilities caused by diseases and injuries of the brain and spinal cord. Kessler Foundation also leads the nation in funding innovative programs that expand employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

Keep in Touch:

For more information, visit KesslerFoundation.org. To keep up with our activities, follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/KesslerFoundation and Twitter twitter.com/KesslerFdn, and subscribe to our channel on YouTube www.youtube.com/user/KesslerFoundation, and to our podcast feeds on iTunes and SoundCloud soundcloud.com/kesslerfoundation.