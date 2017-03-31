Kestrel Gold Inc. Announces Debt Settlement

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Mr. Kevin Nephin, President and CEO of Kestrel Gold Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Kestrel") (TSX VENTURE:KGC) is pleased to announce that further to the news release of the Corporation on March 28, 2017, the Corporation has entered into debt settlement agreements with certain of its creditors to settle debts owed in a total amount of $300,000 by the issuance of a total of 6,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share.

About Kestrel Gold Inc.

Kestrel Gold Inc. is a gold exploration corporation headquartered in Canada. Kestrel's principal property is the King Solomon Dome property, located in the Dawson Mining District, Yukon Territory, Canada.

