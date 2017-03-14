Kestrel Gold Inc. Announces Reinstatement on TSXV

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Mr. Kevin Nephin, President and CEO of Kestrel Gold Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Kestrel") (TSX VENTURE:KGC) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange has advised that the Common Shares of the Corporation will be re-instated for trading on March 15, 2017.

Subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, the Corporation intends to undertake debt settlements with its creditors in exchange for common shares of the Corporation. The Corporation also intends to undertake a financing to enable it to carry on its business and continue with its exploration activities.

The Corporation also announces that effective on the date of re-instatement of trading, Mr. Rob Solinger will be appointed as a director and as Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation. Mr. Solinger is a chartered accountant, with over 30 years of finance experience in a variety of industries, including junior oil and gas, technology and financial services.

The board of directors of the Corporation will consist of Kevin Nephin (who will continue as President and Chief Executive Officer, Rob Solinger (who will be Chief Financial Officer), Scott Kellaway and Stuart Peterson. Kevin Nephin, Scott Kellaway and Stuart Peterson will constitute the Audit Committee. Scott Kellaway and Stuart Peterson will be independent directors on the board and on the Audit Committee.

About Kestrel Gold Inc.

Kestrel Gold Inc. is a gold exploration corporation headquartered in Canada. Kestrel's principal property is the King Solomon Dome property, located in the Dawson Mining District, Yukon Territory, Canada.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.