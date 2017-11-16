Keurig Sales Leader Baristas Coffee Confirms Advertising New Products with Sean Hannity Expands beyond Keurig Introducing New Ground White Coffee Compatible with Most Coffee Machines

Baristas, the nation's leading supplier and brand of Keurig compatible White Coffee cups to advertise during Sean Hannity on TV and radio

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Nov 16, 2017) - Publicly traded Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. ( OTC PINK : BCCI), the nation's leading supplier and brand of White Coffee single serve coffee cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system, announced that it will be advertising during Sean Hannity programs on both Fox TV and on radio programs.

Baristas White Coffee cups which has been featured on CNBC during Shark Tank, Mad Money, and during numerous other programs across major networks is the nation's top selling white coffee cups on both Amazon Prime and Overstock dominating a new twist on coffee from Seattle. Today Baristas introduced Baristas ground White Coffee available as of this morning on www.baristas.tv and soon to be released to its expanding retail and on-line distribution network. Baristas White Coffee contains more than twice the amount of caffeine than traditional coffee yet is less acidic, allowing more people to enjoy its unique taste. Baristas White Coffee tastes nothing like traditional coffee and meets a need for a truly new and unique beverage taking its place among high end coffee previously only available to true coffee aficionados. Both the Keurig compatible and new ground White Coffee will be advertised during the Hannity broadcasts.

Barry Henthorn CEO stated: Sean Hannity has his strong followers but is not everyone's cup of tea. Baristas White Coffee provides an alternative to those wishing to escalate beyond what they have previously associated with coffee but not everyone's tastes embrace this evolution. The recent movement by some well-intentioned individuals to destroy Keurig machines based on a highly respected company's decision as to where they choose to spend their advertising dollars has no bearing on Baristas decision to advertise on TV with "Hannity" on Fox News, or the "The Sean Hannity Show", on radio. In addition, the introduction of Baristas ground White Coffee so that those who do not own a functioning Keurig may enjoy its benefits is in no way a departure from Keurig compatible cups or the Keurig 2.0 brewing system."

About Sean Hannity: Sean Hannity is an American talk show host, author, conservative political commentator and conspiracy theorist Hannity is the host of The Sean Hannity Show, a nationally syndicated talk radio show. He also hosts a cable news show, Hannity, on Fox News. Hannity has received several awards and honors, including a Marconi Award in 2003 and 2007. He received an honorary degree from Jerry Falwell, the chancellor of Liberty University in 2005, and a Freedom of Speech Award by Talkers Magazine in 2003. Hannity has written three books which have all been New York Times Bestsellers.

About Baristas Coffee Company: www.baristas.tv Baristas is a national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it was the subject of "Grounded in Seattle" the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. Baristas has recently refocused its business to focus on its wholesale and direct to consumer coffee based products such as single serve coffee pods compatible with Keurig 2.0 brewing system. Baristas special "Espresso Blend" and its revolutionary "White Coffee" have become strong sellers, with the lightly roasted 3X the caffeine, "White Coffee" becoming the number one white coffee.