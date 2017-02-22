Kevin Greenwood, Senior Director Global Channels at Scale Computing, Recognized as 2017 CRN Channel Chief

INDIANAPOLIS, IN--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - Scale Computing, the market leader in hyperconverged solutions for midsized companies, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Kevin Greenwood, Senior Director of Global Channels, to its prestigious list of 2017 Channel Chiefs. The executives on this annual list represent top leaders in the IT channel who excel at driving growth and revenue in their organizations through channel partners.

Channel Chief honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff on the basis of their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community and strategies for driving future growth and innovation. Each of the 2017 Channel Chiefs has demonstrated loyalty and ongoing support for the IT channel by consistently promoting, defending and executing outstanding channel partner programs.

Greenwood was selected as a Channel Chief for his role in helping Scale double sales of its HC3 virtualization platform solutions over the past year exclusively through its channel of solution providers. The company continues to find success with providing midmarket organizations with game-changing hyperconverged solutions while rewarding competitive margins and marketing support to its resellers. Greenwood is part of Scale's efforts in launching a multi-tier channel program that looks to expand the number of partners by 500 percent this year.

"The executives on our 2017 Channel Chiefs list have distinguished themselves by building strong partner programs, developing and executing effective business strategy and helping to advance the channel as a whole," said Bob Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "They represent an extraordinary group of individuals who lead by example and serve as both invaluable advocates and innovators of the IT channel. We applaud their achievements and look forward to their successes in the coming year."

"We couldn't be happier for Kevin and his recognition among this year's Channel Chiefs," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. "Kevin represents our company extremely well with his hard work and dedication. Since joining the company in 2009, Kevin has helped ensure Scale's success through building an effective sales channel and we look forward to his continued contributions in helping expand those ranks -- and the reach of our solutions -- with the launch of our new multi-tiered partner program."

The 2017 CRN Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/channelchiefs.

