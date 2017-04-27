Key Capital Corporation Announces Groundbreaking Liver Cancer Immunotherapy Results

SCOTTSDALE, AZ--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - KEY CAPITAL CORPORATION ( OTC PINK : KCPC) advises that in an open-label Phase II study of Hepko-V5 oral immunotherapeutic vaccine conducted in 75 patients with late stage hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), an unprecedented 90% of patients were alive after a median 12 months of follow up, as reported in open access Journal of Hepatocellular Carcinoma (https://www.dovepress.com/articles.php?article_id=32377).

The study showed that the once-daily tablet of Immunitor Inc.'s oral immunotherapeutic vaccine, hepcortespenlisimut-L (Hepko-V5), was safe and highly effective in treating patients with advanced liver cancer -- inoperable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

This study has also shown that after a median 2 months of treatment 50 out of 75 patients had their hepatic tumor marker, alpha-fetoprotein or AFP, decline, which indicates that two thirds of the study population responded to immunotherapy, since the decrease in AFP was correlated with tumor shrinkage. Those who had AFP down to normal levels experienced tumor clearance, implying that they were cured. There were 12 patients (16%) in the study who ended up with normalized AFP below 10 IU/ml. No adverse events or toxicity were observed at any time -- an observation in line with the experience in over 10,000 people who took V5 for the past 15 years in more than 30 countries for clinical indications such as liver cirrhosis and hepatitis.

Considering that no validated immunotherapy for liver cancer has emerged after 20 years of research efforts, these results are highly promising. An ongoing Phase III study at the Mongolian National Cancer Center is aimed to confirm the potential of hepcortespenlisimut-L in placebo-controlled, randomized setting.

As announced by Key Capital last month, the Immunitor Inc. licensed immunotherapy and particularly its liver cancer immunotherapy product, will be implemented by Key Capital, conditional to all required approvals, initially by pursuing the unmet medical need in the Costa Rica and Guatemala territories.

About Immunitor

Immunitor Inc. is a privately held, commercial stage biopharmaceutical company with headquarters in Vancouver, Canada (www.immunitor.com) and offices in Beijing, Johannesburg, Moscow and Ulaanbaatar. Immunitor's strength resides in its proprietary oral vaccine platform validated by numerous clinical trials conducted over the past 15 years. Immunitor manufactures several immunotherapy products addressing major health problems, i.e., in infectious diseases area: HIV, hepatitis, influenza, malaria, drug-resistant fungal and microbial infections including tuberculosis such as MDR-TB; in autoimmune and metabolic diseases: i.e., renal failure, thyroiditis, Alzheimer disease, hypertension, atherosclerosis, obesity and diabetes; and recently in oncology space, with several candidates currently being investigated. The immediate goal of Immunitor is to address the unmet need in a wide range of liver-related diseases. A Phase II trial in patients with cholangiocarcinoma -- the second most common form of liver cancer affecting bile ducts -- has been initiated last month. Soon, another immunotherapy will be deployed with intent to treat pancreatic cancer, which has the worst prognosis out of all forms of cancer. Based on encouraging preliminary data in HCC patients, hepcortespenlisimut-L has applied and received orphan drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

For further information:

See www.keycapitalgroup.com and www.immunitor.com

Disclaimer: Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations, or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results, levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.