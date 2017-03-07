Key Capital Corporation Announces Immunotherapy Product Rights Agreement

SCOTTSDALE, AZ--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Key Capital Corporation ( OTC PINK : KCPC) advises that following agreement with Vancouver-based Immunitor, Inc., it has secured the exclusive licensed rights to its products, and particularly its V-5 cancer immunotherapy product, for Latin American countries.

The Immunitor V-5 immunotherapy product has recently demonstrated groundbreaking trial success in the treatment of patients with advanced or terminal liver cancer (Hepatocellular Carcinoma or HCC). V-5 is not USA FDA approved at this time, and is manufactured in Thailand where it is Thai FDA approved as a Food Supplement. V-5 is approved for sale in Thailand, Ukraine, a number of African countries, and in Mongolia where clinical trials for advanced and terminal patients have been conducted and are being continued.

The agreement provides that Key Capital shall first focus on obtaining regulatory approval in Guatemala and/or Costa Rica, the initial licensed territory. Following this, pursuant to the terms of Agreement, subject to securing regulatory approvals, other Latin American countries will be progressively added to the formally licensed territory.

Recent Clinical Trial

In a recent clinical study conducted in Mongolia, 75 patients, having terminal or advanced-stage Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), received the Immunitor V-5 oral vaccine for a median of two months and were followed for an average of 13 months. The immunotherapy resulted in over a 90% overall survival rate after one year of follow-up. Complete tumor resolution along with partial responses and stable disease was observed in two thirds of patients and the study results were subsequently presented at the 30th annual conference of the Society of Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), National Harbor, MD. Significantly, no toxic side effects were reported. Further trials are currently being conducted.

Aldar Bourinbaiar, Immunitor CEO, stated: "We look forward to Key Capital progressing regulatory approvals to enable our products to tackle major needs, and in our current focus, particularly liver cancer therapy. The current standard in HCC therapy is Sorafenib (Nexavar), which produces a 2% partial response and prolongs life by about three months. In the past several decades many other drugs have been tested against HCC, but so far all of them have failed. Immunitor's V-5 has to date demonstrated that it is a first ever treatment shown to be able to cure liver cancer and offering overwhelming survival advantage to HCC patients."

Immunitor V-5

Immunitor V-5 vaccine is an immunotherapy that works by eliciting powerful immune response of anti-inflammatory nature. To date, no adverse side effects have been observed in any trial or study. In fact patients have benefited from the V-5 immunotherapy by showing improved liver function as demonstrated by normalization of ALT, AST, bilirubin and alkaline phosphatase.

About Immunitor

Immunitor Inc. is a privately held, Vancouver headquartered commercial stage biopharmaceutical company (www.immunitor.com) with offices in Beijing, Johannesburg, Moscow and Ulaanbaatar. Immunitor's strength resides in its proprietary oral vaccine platform validated by numerous clinical trials conducted over the past 15 years. Immunitor makes several immunotherapy products addressing major health problems, i.e., in infectious diseases area: HIV, HBV, HCV, influenza, malaria, fungal and microbial infections including tuberculosis; in the area of autoimmune and metabolic diseases: i.e., allergy, renal failure, thyroiditis, Alzheimer disease, hypertension, atherosclerosis, obesity and diabetes; and recently in oncology space, with several candidates currently being investigated. They are all based on clinically proven rationale that regulation of disease-associated inflammation produces therapeutic benefit.

About Key Capital

Key Capital is an Investment Banking Group, with its focus being on building a Mineral Bank that will accrue accretive streaming interests in diverse commodities. Through the provision of structured financing of mining and energy production projects, Key Capital retains life-of-mine interests in the production of mines containing gold, silver, base or other industrial metals, or in energy products.

Key Capital, following agreement with Immunitor, is establishing a Life Sciences Division to progress the regulatory approvals required to market Immunitor products within the licensed territory.

For further information:

See www.keycapitalgroup.com and www.immunitor.com

Disclaimer: Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results, levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.