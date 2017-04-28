Key Digital Launches HDMI Matrix Switchers with HDBaseT Output and Support of HDCP2.2, UHD/4K

KD-Pro6x6CC and KD-Pro8x8CC Matrix Switchers with KD-XSWRx extenders offer a wide range of control options, simultaneously active HDMI + HDBaseT Outputs, Ultra HD/4K support, HDR, and built-in Compass Control System

MOUNT VERNON, NY--(Marketwired - April 28, 2017) - The award winning manufacturer of professional A/V and Control systems introduce the KD-Pro6x6CC and KD-Pro8x8CC high performance Matrix Switchers with KD-XSWRx Extenders. These versatile matrix switchers are compliant with HDCP2.2 standards, enabling distribution of encrypted content from popular playback devices like 4K set top boxes, UHD Blu-ray disc players, and 4K streaming players. These Key Digital devices also include the ability to support Ultra HD/4K: Video resolution of 4096 x 2160/24 and are supported for UHD capable TVs - perfect for Commercial and House of Worship applications.

With KD-Pro6x6CC and KD-Pro8x8CC every input can be routed to a separate output set which consists of an HDMI and an HDBaseT output, both of which can be simultaneously active and mirror each other's output, allowing for support for up to 16 TV's (8 mirrored). Using HDBaseT technology, the outputs can carry video, audio, and control signals over longer distances than HDMI based system. With HDBaseT integrators benefit from long signal extensions -- up to 250 feet at 1080p/60, 1080p/24, 1080i, 720p, or up to 150 feet at 4K/Ultra HD with KD-XSWRx extenders and approved Key Digital CAT5e/6 cabling.

"KD- Pro6x6CC and KD-Pro8x8CC are the perfect fit for House of Worship installations. The simultaneously active HDMI + HDBaseT Outputs provide significant value to the system and are ideal when sending mirrored signals to the pulpit and the projector, throughout the entry, and into overflow rooms," states Jonathon Ferry, National Training Manager with Key Digital. "Add the Key Digital App ready aspect to these products and there is no easier and more cost-effective professional solution in the market."

The KD-Pro6x6CC and KD-Pro8x8CC feature support of HDR (High Dynamic Range) video which allows users to experience more life-like images through a greater range of luminance levels. Key Digital's HDR delivery is handled as part of their proprietary full-buffer technology (FBT). Studies have concluded that viewers prefer video signals with more contrast ratio vs higher resolution. These matrix switchers deliver the highest possible support across both of these highly sought after features.

Using Key Digital's built-in Compass Control, the KD-Pro6x6CC and KD-Pro8x8CC systems have the ability to negate the need for an external master controller. KD-Pro6x6CC contains 27 control ports, and KD-Pro8x8CC contains 33 control ports. End-users have the option to use the Enterprise Software License for Compass Control (sold separately) on their iOS or Android devices. Compass Control is Key Digital's fully integrated control system built from the ground up to use iOS & Android devices to replace traditional control interfaces. Compass Control instantly integrates components from Compass Alliance Partners to create a simple plug and play system. Key Digitals' control drivers and pre-configured GUI templates for partner products lend to streamlined system development and reduced programming time. Partnering with Lutron, Leviton, Honeywell, KNX, and many additional industry leaders enable Compass Control to be the most modern and cost-effective control system available.

These products join a suite of Key Digital IP enabled products that are now app ready. The engineers at Key Digital have created a simple way for installers and users to switch inputs and control Key Digital systems as if you were standing in front of the unit -- all from your iOS device. The Key Digital app can be downloaded free from the App Store.

About Key Digital®

Led by the "Father of DVD", Mike Tsinberg, Key Digital® is an InfoComm, CEDIA, CES, and NAHB award winning manufacturer of professional distributed video and control system equipment.

Since 1999, Key Digital has lead the constantly evolving A/V industry by designing products that deliver industry leading quality, performance, and reliability to corporate, bar & restaurant, digital signage, education, government, and house of worship applications.

Key Digital products are designed and engineered in-house in Mount Vernon, NY. Superior quality, ease-of-installation, and versatility are the result of strenuous research, development, and testing. Expertise and unparalleled knowledge have created a unique hardware-software suite solution ideal for the consultants, designers, and installation firms of the A/V industry. Key Digital® is known to deliver best-in-class products based on quality, performance, and reliability.

For more information, visit our webpage at http://www.keydigital.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/27/11G137187/Images/KD-Pro6x6CC_h-17d022b038afa32db8fef443d60615f6.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/27/11G137187/Images/KD-Pro8x8CC_h_(1)-ba38a0384f05ad19870990a2fb16ca18.jpg