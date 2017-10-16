Key Energy Services Selects Mix Telematics as its ELD Provider, To Improve Safety and Fuel Economy

MiX selected for its expertise in Oil & Gas and 'Service for Life' approach

BOCA RATON, FL--(Marketwired - Oct 16, 2017) - MiX Telematics ( NYSE : MIXT), a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, announced today that Key Energy Services, Inc., ( NYSE : KEG) ("Key" or the "Company") has selected MiX Fleet Manager to help improve fuel economy and fleet efficiency and to ensure ELD compliance for its large fleet of mid- and heavy-duty vehicles.

Key serves its clients through a broad range of onshore production services and solutions backed by decades of oilfield experience and industry knowledge. Throughout its history, the Company has been dedicated to safety, efficiency and compliance.

"MiX has been a strong telematics partner for us because of its deep experience in oil & gas," said David Brunnert, Key's Chief Operating Officer. "MiX provided the suite of solutions we needed to enhance our service quality and compliance. MiX's proficiency in oil & gas-specific topics such as oilfield exemptions, coupled with its Service for Life approach, means Key now has a long-term partner to guide us toward achieving our telematics objectives."

"Key understands that having the right telematics partner in place can help accelerate measurable improvements in safety, efficiency and compliance," said Pete Allen, Executive Vice President, MiX Telematics. "We are excited to work with Key on this implementation, and then moving forward, ensuring they continue to get the most out of their telematics investment over time."

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services is the largest onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor based on the number of rigs owned. Key provides a complete range of well intervention services and has operations in all major onshore oil and gas producing regions of the continental United States.