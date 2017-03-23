Key Homeland Security VIP Experts To Gather At Milipol Asia-Pacific 2017 From 4 - 6 April In Singapore

Many new exhibitors join the prestigious line-up to showcase the latest homeland security developments and cutting edge technology

SINGAPORE--(Marketwired - Mar 23, 2017) - Milipol Asia-Pacific 2017, the leading international exhibition and conference dedicated to all aspects of homeland security in the Asia-Pacific region, will welcome VIP Delegations from regional government agencies at the upcoming event from 4 to 6 April, Sands Expo Marina Bay Sands.

Among others, key VIP Delegations from the ASEAN region in attendance will include Police General, Drs. M. Tito Karnavian, M.A. Ph.D., Chief of the Indonesian National Police (INP) and Police Commissioner General, Drs. Putut Eko Bayuseno, S.H., Head of Security Maintenance Department of the INP. Also attending the conference is Police Major General Chaktip Chaijinda, Commissioner General of Royal Thai Police / HOD as well as Philippines, Police Director Camilo Pancratius Cascolan, The Director for Operations, Philippine National Police and many others.

The three-day homeland security event promises to be the largest of the series, with more than 270 exhibitors and 100 VIP delegates participating. Over 20 new exhibitors such as ST Engineering, Thales, Safran Identity & Security, Axon Public Safety, Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd, Windham Weaponry and Foster+Freemen will join the exhibition for the first time and use this opportunity to present their state-of-the-art technology for homeland security.

New Exhibitors at Milipol Asia-Pacific 2017

A global leader in identity and security solutions, Safran Identity & Security (France) has more than 40 years of experience in biometrics. Additionally, Safran has deployed its solutions to over 100 countries with its innovative technology for public security. They will be demonstrating how their product Iris at A Distance (IAD) is able to capture both the iris and face details and how it is ideally suited for a range of applications, including border control, at the exhibition.

Foster+Freeman(UK), one of the best forensic science equipment suppliers in the world, will be introducing three different lines of products, which they carry for the examination of questioned documents, latent fingerprints, and trace evidence. This will include the Video Spectral Comparator, Crime-lite Range High-Intensity LED forensic light sources and DCS 5, a comprehensive imaging system used for detection, capture and enhancement of almost any type of fingerprint on any surface. Its 36.3MP camera fitted with application-specific macro lenses is able to produce images with exceptional quality, ensuring that maximum evidence detail is revealed.

Add-On APAC, a distributor of converged physical, cyber and communication security solutions offers an interactive experience with a live product demonstration of their partnered suppliers' cutting-edge technologies, including the IMID -- in motion identification technology from FST Biometrics, and MAX-Mesh, a mesh radio communication solution from Maxtech Networks.

Product Launches

Visitors can also look forward to product launches from international exhibitors such as Omnisense Systems and Avigilon.

Omnisense is a manufacturer of advanced night vision, remote sensing and motion control systems. Their launch will showcase a new range of high performance marine day and night vision systems. These include both the Ulysses II and Sentinel S, which are gyro stabilized platforms with a high performance imager as well as powerful visible light cameras. This will result in not only high resolution capability in all lighting conditions, but also provides improved situational awareness.

Avigilon will launch the Avigilon Appearance Search, a new video analytics technology. The sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) search engine sorts through hours of footage with ease, allowing users to quickly locate a specific person across all cameras on an entire site.

Aside from a variety of product exhibitions and demonstrations, delegates will also be able to to hear from a line-up of renowned security experts, who will be sharing their latest insights so as to keep participants up to date with the latest developments in homeland security and law enforcement.

The Milipol Asia-Pacific 2017 Conference proudly presents speakers who are undoubtedly the leading practitioners and industry experts from the Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and the US. Together, they will be discussing how stakeholders in homeland security can progressively be involved and adapt to remain ahead of the emerging and evolving threats.

For more information and the updated programme outline, please visit: www.milipolasiapacific.com.

Note to Editors

What: Milipol Asia-Pacific 2017 When: 4 April - 6 April 2017 Where: Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Level 1, Hall A - C

10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956 Tickets: Free admission to public for the Exhibition.

Conference Passes automatically gives free access to the Exhibition.

Programme outline for the opening of Milipol Asia-Pacific 2017

Date: 4 April, Tuesday

Time: 8.30am - 10am

Programme:

Arrival of Guests-of-Honour (all guest are requested to be seated by 8:30am)

Welcome address by Organiser at 9am

Speech by Singapore and French Guest-of-Honour (TBC)

Key note speech by Dr Rohan Gunaratna, Head, International Centre for Political Violence and Terrorism Research, RSIS, NTU, Singapore

End of ceremony at 10.00am

About Milipol Asia-Pacific

In 2015 the GIE Milipol, Comexposium and GSA Exhibitions Pte Ltd announced the partnership between Global Security Asia and the Milipol Events. After the 2015 edition of the Global Security Asia exhibition and conference, the event was renamed Milipol Asia-Pacific, so creating the world's leading international network of exhibitions dedicated to solutions, technologies and innovations for homeland security.

For over 30 years, the MILIPOL brand has been synonymous with the highest quality, international events focused on Homeland Security. Over the years, the brand has proudly presented Milipol Paris and Milipol Qatar.