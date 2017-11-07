Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology at University of Chile calls CompuFlo® Instrument "A new and powerful tool to make our specialty even more secure"

LIVINGSTON, NJ--(Marketwired - November 07, 2017) - Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American: MLSS) ( NYSE MKT : MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today provided the following testimonial from Dr. Guillermo Hidalgo Vallés, a leading anesthesiologist and key opinion leader in South America. Dr. Hidalgo is an Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology at the University of Chile and Anesthesiologist at the Clinica Alemana de Santiago.

Dr. Hidalgo, commented, "Successful epidural anesthesia is based on acuity in the technique of puncture. This requires an adequate palpation of the space to be punctured, a good local anesthesia, carefully advancing the Tuohy needle, and detecting the tactile sensations of each tissue and the corresponding feeling of resistance to compression of the plunger using the low resistance syringe. The operator must 'know' that he has reached the epidural space and confirm this finding with the loss of resistance of the low resistance syringe. This is a fundamental aspect of the 'art' of the epidural puncture.

"Initially, I was a little afraid to perform the puncture by forgoing the usual manual sensations that come with the low resistance syringe, but I quickly realized that the correlation between the advancing hand with the Tuohy needle and the images and sounds of the CompuFlo® are very reliable.

"In 100% of more than 150 procedures that I performed, I have been able to verify that CompuFlo® has the ability to transform those tactile sensations of the operator into graphical signs reflecting the pressure curve and accurate colors and sounds that reaffirm the findings to the less experienced operator. In the field of teaching, I believe CompuFlo® will be a very valuable tool since it will guide the student without the instructor having to intervene directly as we usually do. The more experienced anesthesiologist will gain benefits in difficult punctures (obesity, edema, anatomical alterations, cervical or thoracic punctures, etc.) and, when necessary, provides the ability to document the arrival of the needle into the epidural space, such as when a blood patch is performed. As we increase cases, we will accumulate more experience, but my impression is that we have a new and powerful tool to make our specialty even more secure."

