MAGOG, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Nov. 7, 2017) -

Note to Editors: There is a photo associated with this press release.

Kezber is very pleased to once again receive the Employeur Remarquable® (Remarkable Employer) certification as it is entering the most sustained period of growth of its history.

"Over the course of the last month, we moved our head office from Sherbrooke to Magog, hired some fifteen or so new employees and developed significant new business relationships. This new certification contributes to reinforcing the idea that we are able to ensure our healthy growth while preserving our appreciated corporate culture," states Kezber's president, Alan Kezber.

The Remarkable Employer certification, developed by the Bureau de normalisation du Québec, acknowledges companies that apply the best management practices. "It's our employees' happiness report. The survey results provide us with an extensive portrait of our strengths as well as aspects that we need to improve in order to continue to surpass ourselves. It's a highly useful indicator for us," points out Alexandra Bélanger, Kezber's talent acquisition specialist.

The Remarkable Employer organizational survey asks questions dealing with 14 main themes such as working conditions, training, recognition, and professional opportunities. Kezber received an overall score of 81%, and 93% of its employees stated that they enjoyed working for the company.

"Our employees' well-being has always been a core preoccupation for us," adds Mr. Kezber. "And the fact that 93% of our team members would highly recommend working at Kezber makes me happy. Two certifications in as many participations proves to us that we are moving in the right direction."

While boasting an employee retention rate of more than 95%, Kezber has every intention of keeping up its efforts. With the hiring of 15 new employees since it set up its head office in Magog's Quartier de l'innovation last August, the company is more than ever before in full expansion. Following the signing of several major contracts for its Magog, Drummondville and Brossard (DIX30) offices, Kezber still has between 14 and 16 positions to fill. Hiring has become a major issue in the area, and more particularly in the information technology sector. Therefore, a recognition such as the Employeur Remarquable® certification will surely help the company to attract qualified candidates.

About Kezber: Kezber has been a leader in IT solutions for businesses for over 20 years and has 70 employees in its three offices (Magog, Brossard and Drummondville). The growing company plans to create nearly 80 more jobs by the end of 2018. Specializing in custom application development, infrastructure management, cloud services and technical support; Kezber is one of the few companies in the Quebec province to hold 4 Microsoft Gold Partner certifications.

To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/kezber_building.jpg