Khalkos receives its first payment under the terms of the option agreement

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - July 4, 2017) - KHALKOS EXPLORATION INC. ("Khalkos") (TSX VENTURE:KAS) is pleased to announce the closing of the option transaction with Dundee Precious Metals inc. (« Dundee ») as described in the press release of May 23rd, 2017. Khalkos has received the first payment under the terms of the agreement, a cash amount of $92,500 and 10,000 common shares of Dundee. The TSX Venture Exchange has issued its conditional approval to the transaction.

