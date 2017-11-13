Kick-off Event for the Mayor's Annual Christmas Food Drive Supporting the Calgary Food Bank

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - November 13, 2017) - On Friday, representatives from business, community, libraries, schools, and the media will come together with Mayor Naheed Nenshi for the kick-off to the annual Christmas Food Drive.

Interview and Photo Opportunities:

Sobeys Nolan Hill (700, 8 Nolan Hill Blvd NW)

Friday, November 17 at 12:30PM

12:30PM Competition for the coveted Golden Shopping Cart Award, including the traditional vocal performances!

1:30PM Judging

1:45PM Announce winner & close event

For the month of December, the Mayor's 29th Annual Christmas Food Drive will collect important food and funds for families and individuals in need during the holidays and into the New Year. In 2016, the campaign raised more than $685,000 in food & funds.

#MayorsFoodDr

#feedyyc

This release is transmitted courtesy of Marketwired.