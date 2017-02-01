Kid Genius Cartoon Channel Goes Live on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire, Expanding Reach of Channel to Approximately 50 Million U.S. Households

Roku and Apple TV Also Launch Genius Brands New Baby Genius and SpacePOP Apps

BEVERLY HILLS, CA--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - Genius Brands International, Inc. "Genius Brands" ( NASDAQ : GNUS) extends the reach of its Kid Genius Cartoon Channel today by approximately 20 million households as the channel "goes live" on OTT platforms, including Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon's Fire, boosting the channel's reach to an estimated 50 million U.S. households. Additionally, the company is launching new apps for its signature Baby Genius and SpacePOP brands on Roku and Apple TV, augmenting the audiences' entertainment experience with multiplatform engagement opportunities.

In addition to the OTT platforms, Kid Genius Cartoon Channel is also available on Comcast's Xfinity on Demand platform. Delivering on the Genius Brands' promise of "Smart TV for Kids," Kid Genius Cartoon Channel offers a variety of programming for young viewers (toddlers to age 12) that is aligned with Genius Brands' mission to provide "content with a purpose." Among the channel's original programming offerings are Baby Genius, SpacePOP, Warren Buffett's Secret Millionaires Club and Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, as well as shows from other program creators around the world, including Eddie Is A Yeti and Nancy Drew Codes & Clues.

"We've been anxiously awaiting the 'go' for Kid Genius Cartoon Channel on these platforms since we first announced the distribution agreement with Future Today in November," explained Debra Pierson, General Manager of Kid Genius Cartoon Channel. "As anyone with kids understands, being able to access and stream engaging entertainment on demand is essential in today's world. And if you want to reach the widest possible audience, you do that through Roku, Apple, Amazon Fire and more. These are not alternative platforms, they are vital platforms, and Kid Genius Cartoon Channel will be there with hours of stimulating Smart TV for Kids."

Genius Brands is also introducing new apps through Roku and Apple TV for its Baby Genius and SpacePOP brands.

The Baby Genius app is designed to reach the coveted mom and pre-school audience and features the award-winning Baby Genius programming as well as top pre-school programs such as Happy Kids! For more than ten years, Baby Genius® has earned worldwide recognition for creating award-winning products for toddlers. Expanding the timeless appeal of its 500 songs, 125 music videos, and music-based toys featuring classic nursery rhymes, Baby Genius relaunched September 2015 on Amazon.com with fresh new designs, new entertainment, and dozens of new toddler products. In addition, a whole new library of music has been produced by music industry veterans Ron and Stefanie Fair, who have written and produced for numerous multi-award winning artists, including the Black-Eyed Peas, Mary J. Blige, Fergie, Christina Aguilera, Lady Gaga and others.

Genius Brands' SpacePOP app expands the distribution of the hit series across OTT platforms Roku and Apple TV.

Genius Brands forged a new path in the children's media space by utilizing YouTube as its initial distribution path for SpacePOP, which launched exclusively on the YouTube SpacePOP channel in June 2016 and has already amassed approximately 13 million views. In the U.S., SpacePOP is also available across multiple digital platforms, including Toon Goggles, PopJam, BatteryPOP, and the Kid Genius Cartoon Channel on Comcast, as well as on OTT platforms, including Amazon, Apple, Roku, Google and more, which brings the combined audience reach to nearly 50 million. Additionally, in December 2016, Genius Brands launched the first SpacePOP merchandise program into the U.S. mass retail market at Toys"R"Us, Kohl's, Claire's and more.

SpacePOP is comprised of over 100 serialized adventures featuring original music woven into a narrative that follows five teenage princesses who disguise themselves as musicians and form a band while they secretly plot to vanquish an evil Empress who is seeking to enslave the galaxy. SpacePOP offers a colorful blend of music, fashion, beauty, friendship and intergalactic adventures resulting in an engaging lifestyle and entertainment brand.

The SpacePOP series was developed with best-in-class development and production teams, including Emmy Award-nominated Steve Banks (head writer and story editor of Sponge Bob Square Pants) as content writer; Han Lee (Pink Fizz, Bobby Jack) for original character designs; multiple Grammy Award-winning producer and music veteran Ron Fair (Fergie, Mary J. Blige, Black Eyed Peas, Pussycat Dolls, Christina Aguilera and more) together with his singer songwriter spouse Stefanie Fair (founding member of RCA's girl group Wild Orchid with Fergie) for the original SpacePOP theme music; and veteran music producer and composer John Loeffler (Kidz Bop, Pokémon) for original songs.

Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, Genius Brands International, Inc. ( NASDAQ : GNUS) is a publicly traded global media company that creates and licenses animated multimedia content for children. Led by award-winning creators and producers, the Company distributes its content worldwide in all formats, as well as a broad range of consumer products based on its characters. In the children's media sector, Genius Brands' portfolio features "content with a purpose" for toddlers to tweens, which provides enrichment as well as entertainment, including new preschool property Rainbow Rangers; tween music-driven brand SpacePOP; preschool property to debut on Netflix Llama Llama; award-winning Baby Genius, re-launched with new entertainment and over 40 new products; adventure comedy Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, available on Netflix, public broadcast stations and the Kid Genius Cartoon Channel; Warren Buffett's Secret Millionaires Club, created with and starring iconic investor Warren Buffett. The Company is also co-producing an all-new adult animated series, Stan Lee's Cosmic Crusaders, with Stan Lee's Pow! Entertainment and The Hollywood Reporter. Additionally, under Genius Brands International's wholly owned subsidiary, A Squared Entertainment, the Company represents third-party properties, including From Frank, a humor greeting card and product line, and Celessence Technologies, the world's leading micro encapsulation company, across a broad range of categories in territories around the world. For additional information please visit www.gnusbrands.com.

Future Today is a multi-platform video distribution company that works with over 500 Content Partners -- Media Companies, Production Studios, Multi-Channel Networks and YouTube Creators -- to help distribute, market and monetize their content by creating custom branded channels on platforms such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Smart TVs. Future Today channels have been downloaded over 17 million times.

