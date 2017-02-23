Education-based child care provider introduces role models from history to teach character values to children today

BALTIMORE, MD--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - Kiddie Academy's® latest Amazing Starts Here® campaign introduces young children to compassionate and empathetic historical pioneers like Florence Nightingale, Marie Curie and Elizabeth Blackwell as inspiration for learning kind-hearted values. The current curriculum at the early education child care provider is inspired by these and other iconic role models known for their strong character and pioneering legacies. The goal, according to Richard Peterson, vice president of education for Kiddie Academy, is to help parents raise children who sincerely care about others.

"Nightingale created the foundation for modern nursing and personifies what we want to teach children about how to care about the feelings and wellbeing of other people," said Peterson. "Teaching values like compassion and empathy can be challenging because they are concepts which can't be played with or held. Children learn best when they can touch and manipulate items, so our curriculum concentrates on specific actions children can take that illustrate these concepts. This approach keeps the children learning as they develop their own individual personality and character. Incorporating strong role models like Florence Nightingale into our 'Life Essentials' curriculum helps us communicate the idea of compassion in a tangible way."

Using a variety of activities and daily actions meant to teach children character values like compassion, the curriculum at Kiddie Academy aims to help young children approach classroom challenges, and by extension life, with both sensitivity and understanding as they deal with teachers, classmates, and their siblings and parents. Compassion, cooperation, kindness, and empathy are emotional responses, allowing people to understand and respond with caring concern for the welfare of others, explains Peterson. Research shows that children who possess these social-emotional skills are more likely to do well in school, have stable employment, and be successful later in life.

"Children typically demonstrate an inherent capacity for compassion and kindness, which is apparent in their interactions with family pets, nature, and even other children," said Peterson. "Our curriculum encourages children to cultivate these valuable social skills as a foundation for healthier relationships not only at home but ultimately with their friends, their communities, and their play spaces."

