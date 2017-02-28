Kids and Adults Encouraged to 'Think Spring' with Crayola and Minor League Baseball

ST. PETERSBURG, FL and EASTON, PA--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - With the start of Spring Training games, the countdown to Opening Day is underway, and Crayola and Minor League Baseball are encouraging kids and adults all over the country to 'think spring' with them.

"Beginning this spring and throughout the summer, Minor League Baseball and Crayola want to inspire kids and families all over the country to get outdoors and experience two things synonymous with childhood, creativity and baseball," said David Wright, Chief Marketing & Commercial Officer for Minor League Baseball.

And as spring turns to summer, fans can continue to create memorable experiences with Minor League Baseball and Crayola at MiLB ballparks. The two brands are hosting the Crayola All-Star Experience Sweepstakes, providing consumers the opportunity to get unprecedented access and an up close and personal look into Minor League Baseball. One winner will be awarded an all-expenses-paid trip to a 2017 Minor League Baseball All-Star Game with three guests. Additionally, First Prize Winners and Instant Winners will also be randomly selected as part of the sweepstakes. Fans can find more information and enter to win at http://www.crayola.com/allstar.

"Crayola is excited to be teaming up with Minor League Baseball," said Mimi Dixon, Customer Development & Activation for Crayola. "It's the first sports sponsorship of its kind for Crayola and we are planning to surprise and delight families this season with fun, color and creativity."

In August 2016, Minor League Baseball and Crayola announced a strategic partnership making Crayola a "Preferred Partner" of Minor League Baseball and a number of its teams beginning in 2017. As part of the partnership activation, the Minor League Baseball brand is now featured on select Crayola product packaging throughout key retailers.

About Minor League Baseball

Minor League Baseball, headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, is the governing body for all professional baseball teams in the United States, Canada, and the Dominican Republic that are affiliated with Major League Baseball® clubs through their farm systems. Fans are coming out in unprecedented numbers to this one-of-a-kind experience that can only be found at Minor League Baseball ballparks. In 2016, Minor League Baseball attracted 41.3 million fans to its ballparks to see the future stars of the sport hone their skills. From the electricity in the stands to the excitement on the field, Minor League Baseball has provided affordable family-friendly entertainment to people of all ages since its founding in 1901. For more information, visit www.MiLB.com.

Follow Minor League Baseball on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Crayola

Crayola LLC, based in Easton, Pa. and a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards, Incorporated, is the worldwide leader in children's creative expression products. Known for the iconic Crayola Crayon first introduced in 1903, the Crayola brand has grown into a portfolio of innovative art tools, crafting activities and creativity toys that offer children innovative new ways to use color to create everything imaginable. Consumers can find the wide array of Crayola products in the "Crayola Aisle" at all major retailers. For more information visit www.crayola.com or join the community at www.facebook.com/crayola.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/27/11G131486/Images/CrayolaSweepstakes-01-c51280e05293825fab481816d19d7f70.jpg