Killam Apartment REIT Announces Timing of First Quarter 2017 Results and Conference Call

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) will be releasing its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017, on Thursday, May 4, 2017, after the market closes. A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Friday, May 5, 2017, at 1:00 PM EST.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are:

North America (toll free): (844) 397-6227, passcode 3235273

International: (478) 219-0509, passcode 3235273

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Killam's website at http://www.killamproperties.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations. A replay will be available on Killam's website for 90 days after the conference call.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating and developing multi-family apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's current portfolio includes $2.0 billion in real estate assets. Killam's strategy to maximize its value and long-term profitability includes concentrating on three key areas of growth: 1) increasing the earnings from its existing portfolio, 2) expanding its portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.