Killam Apartment REIT Completes Redemption of $46 Million of Convertible Debentures and $17 Million Property Disposition

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - April 17, 2017) - Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) ("Killam") is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced redemption of its $46.0 million of 5.45% convertible debentures. Proceeds from Killam's $77 million public offering of trust units, which closed on March 13, 2017, were used to fund the redemption.

As well, On April 5, 2017, Killam completed the sale of 1440 Mayview Avenue and 1425 Rosenthal Avenue in Ottawa, Ontario, totalling 157 units, for $17.1 million. Originally acquired in 2012 as part of a four-building portfolio, the Mayview and Rosenthal Avenue properties did not meet management's return expectations and Killam plans to invest the $9.1 million net proceeds in newer properties.

"We are pleased to have completed the redemption of the convertible debentures," noted Philip Fraser, Killam's President and CEO. "In the last year we have replaced $103.5 million of convertible debenture debt with equity, thereby reducing Killam's average cost of debt and strengthening the balance sheet."

About Killam Apartment REIT

