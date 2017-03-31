KIMBO Design nominated for Best Website Design/UX for 2017 Business in Vancouver Awards

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) -

Editors note: There is one photo accompanying this press release.

KIMBO Design's Move Up Prince George website has been selected as a finalist for the Best Website Design/UX category for the 2017 Business in Vancouver Western Canada Marketing & PR Awards. These awards are a celebration of BC's best and most memorable marketing and public relations projects and campaigns from the past year.

"We're always so grateful to have our work recognized by the design community," said KIMBO Design founder and creative director Kim Pickett. "While our main interest is making sure our clients love our designs and websites, it's great to know they're also being appreciated by other creative professionals."

With the nomination sheet filled by some of Vancouver's biggest public agencies, KIMBO Design has shown the possibility of making an impact as a boutique agency in the design industry. The Move Up Prince George website and campaign have previously received several other major awards, including Best Campaign at the 2016 Redgee Awards, and a Gold Excellence in Economic Development Award from the International Economic Development Council.

Winners will be announced at the awards presentation at the 2017 Change in the Making Conference, April 5-6 in Squamish, BC.

About KIMBO Design: KIMBO Design Inc. is a branding and digital agency that has been in business for more than 15 years that specializes in graphic design, integrated communications and marketing for web and print. As an award-winning agency, KIMBO Design is dedicated to encouraging engagement and enhancing comprehension through visual storytelling. With our clean, modern and minimalist signature style, we produce innovative, effective and sustainable creative. As a professional design team, KIMBO Design upholds the graphic design standards determined by the Society of Graphic Designers of Canada (GDC).

For more information, visit www.kimbodesign.ca.

To view the photo accompanying this press release, click on the following link: http://www.marketwire.com/library/20170329-0205a.jpg