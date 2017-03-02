Kinetica and 451 Research Host Webinar Revealing Power of Scalable, GPU-Accelerated, In-Memory Database Analytics

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 2, 2017) - Kinetica, provider of the fastest, in-memory database accelerated by GPUs, today announced it will host a live webinar with 451 Research about harnessing the power of real-time, streaming data sets with GPUs, distributed in-memory processing, and advanced in-database analytics.

The webinar is titled, "How GPU-accelerated modern database technologies are shaping the future of data and analytics," and will be held on Thursday, March 9th at 10:00 am PST / 1:00 pm EST. Featured speakers will include Kinetica's VP of Products, Manan Goel and 451 Research's Senior Analyst, Data Platforms and Analytics, James Curtis.

To register, please visit here.

Fast, accurate, and actionable information is the lifeblood of business. Enterprises need to quickly turn raw data into actionable information and make it available to the right people at the right time for business success. Despite data's promise, most enterprises struggle to harness the value due to performance, cost, and resource challenges. Newer solutions such as GPUs, distributed in-memory processing, and advanced in-database analytics have emerged to help enterprises capture, analyze, and act on data in real time. Kinetica provides businesses the fastest and most scalable GPU-accelerated, in-memory analytics database that's used to solve real-world business and analytics problems for all types of data in motion and at rest.

Attend this webinar to learn:

Understand trends in the evolving database market and how GPUs are fitting in, enabling new commercial and consumer applications in databases, artificial intelligence, and real-time analytics

Why converging machine learning, deep learning, streaming and location analytics, and BI in one analytics database will benefit your business

How simultaneous high-speed data ingest and real-time analytics deliver actionable insights from streaming and IOT data

How to simplify data science and bring the power of advanced analytics to the business unit

About Kinetica

Kinetica is a GPU-accelerated, in-memory analytics database that delivers truly real-time response to queries on large, complex and streaming data sets: 100x faster performance at 1/10 of the hardware of traditional databases. Kinetica's fully distributed architecture and simplified data structures lead to more predictable scale out on industry-standard hardware. In-database analytics via user-defined functions (UDFs) open the way for converged AI and BI workloads accelerated by GPUs. Kinetica comes with native geospatial and visualization pipeline for interactive location-based analytics. Organizations use Kinetica to simultaneously ingest, explore, analyze and visualize data within milliseconds to make critical decisions and find efficiencies, lower cost, generate new revenue, and improve customer experience. Learn more at kinetica.com.