Kinetica Announces Participation at Gartner Data & Analytics Summit and Strata + Hadoop World

Attend industry conferences and San Francisco meetup to see first-hand in-memory database accelerated by GPUs

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 22, 2017) - Kinetica today announced it will showcase its distributed, in-memory database accelerated by GPUs that simultaneously ingests, explores and visualizes streaming data at upcoming industry events.

Visit Kinetica at these venues:

Bay Area GPU-Accelerated Computing Meetup: Advanced In-Database Analytics

This group is for those excited about the revolution behind GPU computing and GPU accelerated analytics. Kinetica started this group to connect and educate all who are interested in learning more about advances in GPU enterprise applications that deliver truly real-time actionable analytics.

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2017; 6:00 - 8:00 PM PST

Where: The Square Bar & Kitchen; 1707 Powell Street, San Francisco, CA. Register here.

What: Kinetica's Mark Brooks, principal solutions engineer, will discuss "Advanced In-database Analytics and GPU-Accelerated UDFs with GPU-accelerated, distributed, in-memory database." GPUs are particularly well suited for the types of vector and matrix operations found in machine learning and deep learning systems. With in-database processing, custom functions will be able to call machine learning/artificial intelligence libraries such as TensorFlow, BIDMach, Caffe, Torch and others to work directly on data within Kinetica. UDFs and the associated orchestration API enable data to be processed with custom code that can draw on the power of distributed GPUs. UDFs have direct access to CUDA APIs, and can take full advantage of the distributed architecture of Kinetica.

Gartner Data & Analytics Summit

The Gartner Data & Analytics Summit will help attendees develop a "short list" of technology and service providers who can meet their particular needs. Attendees will receive exclusive access to some of the world's leading technology and service providers in a variety of settings.

When: March 6 - 9, 2017

Where: Booth #102, Gaylord Texan Hotel & Convention Center, Grapevine, TX

Strata + Hadoop World

Strata + Hadoop World is where cutting-edge science and new business fundamentals intersect and merge. It's a deep dive into emerging techniques and technologies. Attendees will dissect case studies, develop new skills through in-depth tutorials, share emerging best practices in data science, and imagine the future.

When: March 14 - 16, 2017

Where: Booth #1125; San Jose Convention Center, San Jose, CA

What: On Thursday, March 16 at 12:00 pm at the Solution Showcase, Kinetica's Manan Goel, VP of product, will present "Converge Machine Learning, Streaming Analytics, and BI with a GPU-accelerated In-Memory Analytics Database." He will discuss how converging machine learning, deep learning, streaming and location analytics, and BI on one analytics database can simplify data science and bring the power of advanced analytics to the business unit.

Gartner Data & Analytics Summit in London

Data and analytics are taking center stage as the single most powerful catalyst for change in the enterprise. This year, the conference embraces the full range of information and analytics challenges.

When: March 20 - 21, 2017

Where: Intercontinental London - The 02, London, UK

About Kinetica

Kinetica addresses today's data paradigm by bringing Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) to the datacenter. Built from the ground up to scale linearly, Kinetica's distributed, in-memory database accelerated by GPUs delivers truly real-time actionable intelligence on large, complex and streaming data sets: 100x faster performance at 1/10 of the hardware of traditional databases. Kinetica makes real time a reality. Organizations use Kinetica to simultaneously ingest, explore, analyze and visualize streaming data within milliseconds to make critical decisions and find efficiencies, lower cost, generate new revenue, and improve customer experience. Learn more at kinetica.com.