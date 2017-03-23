Kinetica to Host Webinar Examining the Use of GPUs to Achieve Digital Transformation Featuring Research Analyst Michele Goetz

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 23, 2017) - Kinetica, provider of the fastest, in-memory database accelerated by GPUs, today announced it will host a live webinar featuring Forrester Research that will examine how to harness critical insights using the power of GPUs to drive digital transformation.

The webinar is titled, "Break the Bottlenecks of Insights with Modern Data and Analytics Solutions," and will be held on Tuesday, April 4 at 10:00 am PDT / 1:00 pm EDT. Featured speakers will include Kinetica's VP of Products, Manan Goel and guest Forrester Research Principal Analyst, Michele Goetz.

To register, please visit here.

Organizations are moving beyond the business intelligence dashboards and one-off visualizations that trickled stale insight into the company and only harnessed about 15% of available information. Companies can no longer afford to be in the dark about their customers, operations, market and competition lest they be left behind in the age of the digital business. As such they are transitioning to become insight driven and harness vast amounts of data, richer visualizations, and analytics in real-time. This transformation is putting significant pressure on systems to process and produce the visual insights needed. A rethink is necessary to augment traditional CPU-bound analytics with GPUs, In-Memory processing, and Machine Learning.

Attend this webinar to learn:

How digital business is driving rapid expansion and sophistication of data and insight

Why bottlenecks occur as data and insight mature

How a modern GPU-accelerated, in-memory analytics database converges Machine Learning and OLAP, and delivers real-time insights to get to decisions and actions faster

Tweet this: @KineticaDB hosts webinar featuring @forrester examining the use of GPUs to achieve digital transformation http://bit.ly/2o0OvZJ

About Kinetica

Kinetica is a GPU-accelerated, in-memory analytics database that delivers truly real-time response to queries on large, complex and streaming data sets: 100x faster performance at 1/10 of the hardware of traditional databases. Kinetica's fully distributed architecture and simplified data structures lead to more predictable scale out on industry-standard hardware. In-database analytics via user-defined functions (UDFs) open the way for converged AI and BI workloads accelerated by GPUs. Kinetica comes with native geospatial and visualization pipeline for interactive location-based analytics. Organizations use Kinetica to simultaneously ingest, explore, analyze and visualize data within milliseconds to make critical decisions and find efficiencies, lower cost, generate new revenue, and improve customer experience. Learn more at kinetica.com.