Kinetica to Showcase GPU-Accelerated Analytics Database; Reveal Insights on How to Harness Streaming and Real-Time Data at Spring Shows

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 12, 2017) - Kinetica today announced it will showcase the latest advances in its GPU-accelerated analytics database and discuss how to leverage streams and fast data for real-time insights at industry conferences, roadshows and meetups during April and May, including AI and Deep Learning for Financial Services, GPU Technology Conference, Kafka Summit, Nimbix Developer Summit, SQL NYC, and a series of Kinetica/IBM Executive Breakfasts.

Join Kinetica at these industry events:

AI and Deep Learning for Financial Services

Kinetica joins partners Microsoft, NVIDIA and Numerix to share how GPUs are being used for deep learning in financial services. From algorithmic investing and hedge fund research, to risk management and predictive markets, GPUs are democratizing AI and making advanced analytics more accessible to line-of-business users. This session will cover the capabilities of Microsoft Azure and how Kinetica makes it possible to run AI and BI workloads on a single platform.

When: April 20, 2017

Where: Microsoft Office, 11 Times Square, New York, NY. Register here.

What: At 3:00-5:00 PM, Kinetica Principal Systems Engineer Karthik Lalithraj and Regional Sales Director Jacob Lee will be presenting.

SQL NYC

Kinetica's Karthik Lalithraj will join Hillery Hunter of IBM to speak at SQL NYC -- the world's largest database community on Meetup. Karthik will demonstrate how GPU-accelerated computing makes it possible to run aggregate queries against a table with 4 billion records in under 250ms. The session will also cover how to implement GPU-accelerated computing with existing infrastructure, and integration with other systems in the data center.

When: April 20, 2017, 6:30 PM

Where: 777 Theatre, 777 8th Avenue, NY, NY. Register here.

What: Kinetica Principal Systems Engineer Karthik Lalithraj will present, "Advanced In-Database Analytics with GPUs."

Nimbix Developer Summit

The Nimbix Developer Summit will bring together the best and brightest minds building the next generation of cloud computing applications. Invigorating discussions spanning topics from rendering and simulation to big data and machine learning, and everything in between.

When: April 25, 2017

Where: Plano, TX at event1013. Register here.

What: Kinetica Director of Partner Engineering Woody Christy will present, "Building and Deploying GPU-Accelerated Machine Learning, Deep Learning and OLAP in the Cloud."

GPU Technology Conference

GTC is the largest and most important event of the year for GPU developers. GTC and the global GTC event series offer valuable training and a showcase of the most vital work in the computing industry today -- including artificial intelligence and deep learning, healthcare, virtual reality, accelerated analytics, and self-driving cars.

When: May 8 - 11, 2017

Where: San Jose Convention Center, San Jose, CA. Register here.

What: On Monday, May 8 at 9:30 AM, Kinetica Vice President of Global Business Development and Alliances Chris Prendergast will present "Real-Time Analytics Powered by GPU-Accelerated Databases." More details are here. On Tuesday, May 9 at 9:00 AM, Kinetica Principal Solutions Engineer Mark Brooks will present "How to Achieve Real-Time Analytics on a Data Lake Using GPUs." More details are here. Kinetica will also have product demonstrations in its booth #431 and in partner booths, including Dell, HP, IBM and Supermicro.

Kafka Summit New York

With the arrival of streaming platforms, industries are being rethought with real-time context at the forefront. What was once a 'batch' manner of thinking about business is quickly being replaced with streams as real world examples are entering everyday life. This revolution is transforming industries. Thousands of companies across the globe build their businesses on top of Apache Kafka. The developers responsible for this revolution need a place to share their experiences on this journey.

When: May 8, 2017

Where: New York Hilton Midtown Manhattan Hotel, NY, NY. Register here.

What: Kinetica is a Silver sponsor and will be demoing its product and joining the discussion on how to build business around streams and fast data.

Kinetica and IBM Executive Breakfasts

Join IBM and Kinetica for presentations and demonstrations on modern approaches to accelerating analytics. At this series of executive breakfasts, data executives can find out how GPUs are being used to power the next generation of advanced analytics.

When: May 17, 2017, 9:00 AM

Where: Ice House Rooftop, Plano, TX. Register here.

What: Guest speaker, Mark Ramsey, SVP, R&D Data at GlaxoSmithKline, will join Kinetica's VP of Global Solution Engineering Eric Mizell; and IBM Program Director, Power Systems & OpenPower Innovation, Jonathan DeMent for presentations and demonstrations on modern approaches to advanced analytics over breakfast and coffee. More details.

When: May 23, 2017, 9:00 AM

Where: Liberty House Restaurant, Jersey City, NJ. Register here.

What: Join Kinetica Principal Systems Engineer Karthik Lalithraj and Regional Sales Director Jacob Lee; and IBM Sr. Consulting Specialist Theodore J. Kobela for presentations and demonstrations on modern approaches to advanced analytics specifically for Financial Services organizations over breakfast and coffee. More details.

When: May 24, 2017, 9:00 AM

Where: Morton's Restaurant, Philadelphia, PA. Register here.

What: Join Kinetica Principal Systems Engineer Karthik Lalithraj and Regional Sales Director Jacob Lee; and IBM Sr. Consulting Specialist Theodore J. Kobela for presentations and demonstrations on modern approaches to advanced analytics over breakfast and coffee. More details.

