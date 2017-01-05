King & Spalding Adds Finance Partner in New York

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - King & Spalding announced today that former partner Jennifer Daly has returned to join the firm's New York office as a partner in its Finance practice. She was previously chief operating officer and chief compliance officer of Hunter Peak Investments, a hedge fund based in New York.

"Jenn is a talented lawyer who brings strong leveraged and acquisition finance skills, a deep network of investor relationships and in-house financial institution and alternative investment vehicle experience who will help continue to build out our bench in New York," said Carolyn Z. Alford, head of King & Spalding's Finance practice. "The firm's clients, current or new, will benefit tremendously from Jenn's sophisticated and practical legal, marketing and compliance expertise."

Daly was one of the first team members hired into Hunter Peak, a global long/short equity fund. In addition to helping launch the fund, she headed the fund's marketing and investor relations efforts and, together with the CFO, helped manage the non-investment aspects of the firm. As partner at King & Spalding, Daly focused on commercial lending and acquisition finance, representing senior lenders, agents, sponsors, mezzanine and subordinated lenders and borrowers in domestic and cross-border secured and unsecured credit facilities, including workouts and restructurings.

"While the last few years have been exciting and productive professionally, I missed practicing law and my colleagues at King & Spalding," said Daly. "The firm is very well-positioned to offer comprehensive help to high-profile asset managers as they execute their investment strategies and navigate all phases and the complexity of launching and growing a fund. I am excited to leverage my contacts and lending experience to help further enhance the firm's Finance practice in New York."

Daly received her B.A. from Georgetown University and her J.D. from Fordham University School of Law. She is also a member of the Advisory Committee for the American Theatre Wing and a Tony voter.

