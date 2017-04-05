King & Spalding Adds Steven Kupka to Government Advocacy Practice

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - King & Spalding is pleased to announce that Steven Kupka will join the firm as partner in the Government Advocacy & Public Policy practice in the Washington, D.C., office. He will focus on advising clients on international trade promotion, foreign regulatory issues and foreign asset recovery efforts.

"Steve is well-versed in public policy issues and understands the complexity of both federal- and state-level matters," said Wick Sollers, managing partner of King & Spalding's Washington office. "While our office looks to build depth on both sides of the aisle, Steve's extensive Republican connections will be especially valuable to clients over the next few years."

Kupka joins the firm from Husch Blackwell's Washington, D.C., office, where he held several leadership positions including managing partner of the D.C. office, chairman of the governance and nominating committee, chairman of the Husch Blackwell PAC, and head of the Public Policy, Regulatory & Government Affairs group. Prior to his time at Husch Blackwell, Kupka worked at the Office of Management and Budget, Central Intelligence Agency, Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. House of Representatives. In addition, he also served as chief of staff to the mayor of Omaha, Neb. Kupka received his B.A. from the George Washington University and his J.D. from Creighton University School of Law.

"Given Steve's previous work at the OMB, FTC and the House, it is natural that he is known as problem-solver for U.S. and international companies before the executive and legislative branches," said Tom Spulak, chair of King & Spalding's Government Advocacy & Public Policy practice. "We are delighted to add another highly respected, well-known advocate to the firm's government affairs roster and look forward to integrating him into the firm."

"The breadth of King & Spalding's numerous government-facing practices in Washington and abroad provides a platform that will benefit the clients who we can serve together," said Kupka. "The firm's bipartisan government affairs practice was the right next step for me."

Currently ranked as the top leading lobbying practice in the United States by the National Law Journal, King & Spalding's Government Advocacy & Public Policy team draws upon lifetimes of Washington experience and bipartisan relationships to advocate for clients. It offers a full range of services to assist clients in managing their interactions with the federal government. The practice has also been praised by Chambers USA for bringing "value and a broad skillset, including strong advocacy abilities, to every engagement" and earned the firm recognition as government relations Law Firm of the Year in the 2013 edition of U.S. News & World Report's Best Law Firms survey.

About King & Spalding

