King & Spalding Continues Major Expansion of Corporate Practice in Houston With Team of Six Partners

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - February 20, 2017) - King & Spalding has bolstered its energy practice today with a team of six transactional partners in Houston: David Runnels, Darren Inoff, Jason Peters, Cindy Lin, Stuart Zisman and Roxanne Almaraz.

"The addition of a team of corporate energy partners is a significant development for our global energy practice," said Robert D. Hays, Jr., chairman of King & Spalding. "The team's experience in M&A, projects, energy and other transactional matters enables King & Spalding to better serve our energy clients."

King & Spalding has been in Houston for over 20 years and has more than 80 lawyers in Houston and more than 100 in Texas. The Houston office is one of the largest among firms headquartered outside Texas.

"The addition of this uniquely talented team to our Houston office is an exciting development," said Tracie Renfroe, managing partner of the Houston office. "These six partners have prominent practices and are highly regarded transactional lawyers with deep Texas connections in the energy, projects and real estate sectors which will broaden our footprint in the region."

"King & Spalding is the entire package -- a global footprint, strong Texas roots and a well-deserved reputation for excellence," said Runnels. "The firm's commitment to growing its energy and corporate presence in Houston presents an exciting opportunity for all of us."

"Joining as a group is a rare chance for all of us to grow our practices collectively," said Zisman. "King & Spalding's commitment to the Houston market, deep corporate bench, and highly ranked energy practice and energy regulatory stronghold complement our practices and provide day-one opportunities to dramatically grow our collective offering. We look forward to working with our new colleagues across the firm."

David Runnels, Darren Inoff, Jason Peters and Cindy Lin, were previously partners at Andrews Kurth, while Stuart Zisman and Roxanne Almaraz, were formerly partners at Bracewell.

David Runnels

Runnels's practice extends across many diverse industries, with particular emphasis on renewable energy, conventional energy and real estate. He has spent over 30 years advising clients on matters including mergers, acquisitions and dispositions, project development and complex asset-based financings. Runnels is a former member of the management committee of Andrews Kurth. He received his undergraduate degree in finance with high honors and J.D. with honors from the University of Texas at Austin.

Darren Inoff

Inoff's practice includes a broad spectrum of corporate and real estate matters. His focus is on joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions and other strategic corporate transactions in primarily the healthcare, energy, real estate and food and beverage industries. In addition, he has substantial experience working on a wide range of complex real estate matters. His clients include private equity sponsors, real estate funds and REIT's. Inoff is also a former member of the management committee of Andrews Kurth and served as chair of its Business Transactions section. He received his undergraduate degree with highest honors and Phi Beta Kappa and J.D. with honors from The University of Texas at Austin.

Jason Peters

Peters focuses on the acquisition and sale of private companies and the representation of private equity sponsors and companies in a variety of domestic and cross-border finance transactions, including asset based financings, dividend recapitalizations and leveraged acquisitions. He has represented private equity firms and companies in numerous industries, including energy, metals, pulp and paper, packaging, wood products, construction and restaurants. Peters received his undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University and his J.D. from University of Houston.

Cindy Lin

Lin represents clients in all facets of corporate law, with a particular focus on mergers and acquisitions, private equity and venture capital. She has extensive experience in acquiring and selling stock and assets of companies in domestic and cross-border transactions for public and private clients, private placement offerings for issuers, and assisting emerging companies and investors in initial and subsequent rounds of financing. Lin's practice spans across a wide range of industries, with an emphasis on the energy industry. Most recently, Lin has assisted clients in the purchase and sale of several power plants, power development projects and oilfield service companies. Lin earned both her undergraduate degree, with honors, and J.D. from The University of Texas at Austin.

Stuart Zisman

Zisman focuses on energy projects and related transactions in the midstream and downstream energy sectors (including power). He has experience with energy projects of all types and in all stages of ownership and operation, from the early development stage through their operating life cycles (e.g., operation and optimization). Zisman also has considerable experience with energy commodity transactions and acquisitions, divestitures and joint ventures involving energy companies and assets. He earned his undergraduate degrees in accounting and finance, with honors, from The University of Texas at Austin and his J.D. from New York University School of Law.

Roxanne Almaraz

Almaraz is a highly experienced energy transactional lawyer who works on complex domestic and international mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and other business transactions involving energy assets. Her experience spans the energy industry, having represented strategic and financial investors, multinational companies and private equity firms in the conventional power/utilities, renewables, and midstream and upstream oil and gas sectors. She earned her undergraduate degrees, each with highest honors, from The University of Texas at Austin, and her J.D. from Stanford Law School.

