King & Spalding's Los Angeles Office Adds Another Litigation Partner

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - King & Spalding announces that Aaron Craig will join the firm as a partner in the Los Angeles office. Aaron joins his former partner Joseph Akrotirianakis, who began at King & Spalding earlier this month.

"Aaron is a first-chair commercial litigator and intellectual property lawyer with broad and diverse experience," said Peter Strotz, lead partner of the Los Angeles office. "The range of his litigation practice and clients across transportation, financial institutions and media fits well under the umbrella of the firm's L.A. office and business litigation and IP practices as a whole. We welcome him to the firm."

Craig is experienced in commercial, patent, copyright, trademark, and bankruptcy matters with a practice that is evenly divided between commercial litigation and intellectual property litigation. He has worked closely with Akrotirianakis on commercial matters involving several transportation-related companies, and has also represented financial institutions. In his IP practice, Craig has obtained major patent victories for a Japanese electronics manufacturer, a global memory chip maker, an environmental non-profit and others. He has also defeated two non-practicing entities who were attempting to enforce patents against two different software publishing clients. Craig spent several years at Paramount Pictures where he handled a variety of IP and other matters. He received his undergraduate degree from Yale College and his law degree from Yale Law School. He is fluent in French.

"I am excited to continue working with Joe [Akrotirianakis] on the commercial litigation matters we share and to grow King & Spalding's commercial litigation practice in California," said Craig. "And, I look forward to leveraging my media IP experience and working with my new colleagues at King & Spalding to help the firm's clients with content-based IP matters."

Craig was previously a partner at Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo, where he chaired the firm's Intellectual Property Litigation practice.

King & Spalding's Los Angeles office is the firm's 19th globally and third in California. Along with the firm's San Francisco and Silicon Valley offices, the Los Angeles office anchors King & Spalding's Life Sciences, Healthcare, Energy and Litigation practices on the West Coast, which follows the firm's growing interests in the region. The firm has had a presence in Los Angeles since 2011. The office is located at the US Bank Tower at 633 West Fifth St., Suite 1700.

