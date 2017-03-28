Kinross announces sale of Cerro Casale interest

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K) ( NYSE : KGC) announced today that it has agreed to sell its 25% interest in the Cerro Casale project in Chile, and its 100% interest in the Quebrada Seca exploration project located adjacent to Cerro Casale, to Goldcorp Inc. ("Goldcorp") for the following consideration:

US$260 million in cash, payable at closing (which includes US$20 million for Quebrada Seca);

US$40 million in cash, payable following a construction decision for Cerro Casale;

Assumption by Goldcorp of a US$20 million payment obligation due to Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick") under the existing Cerro Casale shareholders agreement, which is payable when commercial production at Cerro Casale commences;

A 1.25% royalty from Goldcorp based on 25% of gross revenues from all metals sold at Cerro Casale and Quebrada Seca, with Kinross foregoing the first US$10 million.

Additionally, on closing Kinross will enter into a water supply agreement with the Cerro Casale joint venture. After certain conditions are met, the agreement will provide Kinross with certain rights to access, up to a fixed amount, water not required by the Cerro Casale joint venture. Kinross expects to use this water for its Chilean assets and would be responsible for the incremental capital costs to accommodate the supply of water to the Company along with its pro rata share of operating and maintenance costs.

Kinross expects to use the proceeds from the sale for its organic development projects and to further strengthen its balance sheet.

The sale is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2017, subject to customary conditions of closing as well as the closing of Goldcorp's acquisition from Barrick of a 25% interest in the Cerro Casale project.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Russia, Mauritania, Chile and Ghana. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of operational excellence, balance sheet strength, disciplined growth and responsible mining. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: K) and the New York Stock Exchange ( NYSE : KGC).

Cautionary statement on forward-looking information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release, including any information as to the future financial or operating performance of Kinross, constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws, including the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario) and the "safe harbor" provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on the expectations, estimates and projections of management as of the date of this news release unless otherwise stated. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Kinross as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The estimates and assumptions of Kinross contained in this news release, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to: (i) the various assumptions set forth herein; (ii) that Kinross will complete the sale of its interests in Cerro Casale and Quebrada Seca in accordance with, and on the timeline contemplated by, the terms and conditions of the relevant agreements, on a basis consistent with our current expectations; (iii) that any contingent payment contemplated by the purchase agreements governing the sale or the royalty will be paid to Kinross, (iv) that a construction decision will be made by the Cerro Casale joint venture; (v) that the conditions will be met under the water supply agreement to allow Kinross to exercise its rights to access water thereunder; and (vi) that Kinross will use the proceeds from the sale as described herein. The forward-looking information set forth in this news release is subject to various risks and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information, including the risk that the sale transaction will not be completed for any reason. Certain of these risks, factors, estimates and assumptions are described in more detail in Kinross' most recently filed Annual Information Form in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and the "Risk Analysis" section of our most recently filed Management's Discussion and Analysis, to which readers are referred and which are incorporated by reference in this news release. In addition, all forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by the full "Cautionary Statement" in such Annual Information Form and the "Cautionary Statement on Forward Looking Information" in such Management's Discussion and Analysis. These risks, factors, estimates and assumptions are not exhaustive. Kinross disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.