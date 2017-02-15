Kinross provides update on organic development projects and exploration

Bald Mountain doubles mineral reserves for potential significant mine life extension; Tasiast Phase One expansion on track, Phase Two feasibility study on schedule for Q3

Organic development projects:

Bald Mountain: Company doubles proven and probable mineral reserves to 2.1 million gold ounces (Au oz.) for a potential significant mine life extension 1 .

Company doubles proven and probable mineral reserves to 2.1 million gold ounces (Au oz.) for a potential significant mine life extension . Tasiast Phase One: Development is on schedule and on budget. Engineering and procurement are substantially concluded and major components for the SAG mill and primary crusher are now at site. Full commercial production is expected in Q2 2018. Phase One is expected to almost double production to approximately 400,000 Au eq. oz. per year at an all-in sustaining cost of $760 per Au oz. 2

Development is on schedule and on budget. Engineering and procurement are substantially concluded and major components for the SAG mill and primary crusher are now at site. Full commercial production is expected in Q2 2018. Phase One is expected to almost double production to approximately 400,000 Au eq. oz. per year at an all-in sustaining cost of $760 per Au oz. Tasiast Phase Two: Feasibility study progressing well and is expected to be completed in Q3 2017, at which time the Company expects to make a development decision. The Phase Two project is expected to produce approximately 780,000 Au eq. oz. per year at an all-in sustaining cost of $665 per Au oz. 2

Feasibility study progressing well and is expected to be completed in Q3 2017, at which time the Company expects to make a development decision. The Phase Two project is expected to produce approximately 780,000 Au eq. oz. per year at an all-in sustaining cost of $665 per Au oz. Round Mountain Phase W : Company upgraded 1.3 million Au oz. to measured and indicated mineral resources and added 1.7 million Au oz. to inferred mineral resources 1 through geologic modelling, drilling and re-engineering of the Phase W project 1 . The Phase W feasibility study is expected to be completed in Q3 2017.

: Company upgraded 1.3 million Au oz. to measured and indicated mineral resources and added 1.7 million Au oz. to inferred mineral resources through geologic modelling, drilling and re-engineering of the Phase W project . The Phase W feasibility study is expected to be completed in Q3 2017. Russia projects: Stripping at September Northeast has commenced, and development at Moroshka is on schedule for mining to begin in the first half of 2018.

Exploration update:

Exploration activities at Bald Mountain, Round Mountain, Kupol and Dvoinoye added a total of 1.06 million Au oz. to the Company's estimated proven and probable mineral reserves and a total of 0.43 million Au oz. to its inferred mineral resources 1 .

. Kinross is intensifying its exploration focus to extensions of known zones and mineralization at current mines, based on past successes extending mine life with this exploration strategy.

In 2017, Kinross is prioritizing exploration drilling at several operations, including Kupol, which is open at certain zones, and Fort Knox, where drilling is targeting opportunities for mineral resource additions.

Bald Mountain, Tasiast and Kettle River will also be exploration priorities for the Company in 2017.

Mineral Reserves and Resources update1:

Proven and probable mineral reserve estimates at year-end 2016 were 31.0 million Au oz. compared with 33.2 million Au oz. at year-end 2015, with additions at Bald Mountain partially offsetting depletions over the year. Measured and indicated mineral resources estimates were 30.3 million Au oz., a 7% increase compared with year-end 2015.

CEO commentary

J. Paul Rollinson, President and CEO, made the following comments in relation to Kinross' organic development projects:

"We have made excellent progress advancing the organic development projects that will shape the future of Kinross and look forward to achieving key milestones in 2017. These exciting projects span all three regions and are expected to help Kinross extend mine life to maintain strong, consistent production and cash flow in the years ahead.

"With the Tasiast Phase One expansion on track to reach full commercial production in Q2 2018, the Company expects to complete a feasibility study for Phase Two in Q3 2017 and make a development decision at that time. Phase One is expected to almost double production and reduce operating costs by nearly half while Phase Two is expected to once again significantly increase production to approximately 780,000 Au eq. oz., further reduce cost, and extend mine life to 2030.

"At Bald Mountain, we have doubled mineral reserve estimates ahead of schedule, confirming our vision for the mine as a long-life asset with significant upside potential. At the Round Mountain Phase W project, we have upgraded mineral resource estimates and expect to complete a feasibility study in Q3 2017 to potentially extend mine life.

"In Russia, stripping at September Northeast has begun, and mining at Moroshka is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2018, while 2017 exploration will follow up on encouraging targets in the existing Kupol mine footprint, which is open at certain zones, to potentially extend mine life."

Organic development projects

Bald Mountain update

The Company continues to develop the mine's potential for a significant mine life extension and production expansion. At year-end 2016, the Company doubled Bald Mountain's proven and probable mineral reserve estimates to 2.1 Au Moz., adding a total of 1.24 Au Moz., with approximately 0.68 Au Moz. from the North area, and approximately 0.57 Au Moz. from the South area1.

The mineral reserve additions in the North area are primarily the result of continued exploration, definition drilling and mine plan optimization at the Saga, Duke and Top pits.

The mineral reserve additions in the South area are a result of the Company's pre-feasibility work at the Vantage Complex project, and exploration and confirmatory drilling, geological modelling and metallurgical testing at the Vantage, Luxe and Saddle pits. The pre-feasibility study also contemplates construction of a new heap leach pad with associated processing facilities and infrastructure. The preliminary capital estimate for the Vantage Complex project is expected to be in the range of $90 - $120 million, with major works expected to begin in the first half of 2018. The proposed design of the facilities allows for the full development of the Vantage, Luxe and Saddle pits, which have a combined 28 million tonnes of ore at an average grade of 0.63 g/t, and makes accommodation for future development of additional potential satellite pits in the South area, with forecast incremental capacity for 34 million tonnes, for a total capacity of 62 million tonnes.

A net addition, 0.27 Au Moz. of inferred mineral resources1 were added to estimates at Bald Mountain as of December 31, 2016, mainly as a result of drilling, refinements to mineral resource models, and engineering optimization.

Bald Mountain mineral reserve and mineral resource 1 2015

(Au koz.) Depletion

(Au koz.) Exploration & Engineering

(Au koz.) 2016

(Au koz.) Proven and Probable

Reserves North area 1,117 (229) 677 1,565 South area - - 568 568 TOTAL 1,117 (229) 1,245 2,133 Measured and Indicated

Resources North area 3,074 - - 3,074 South area 859 - (385) 474 TOTAL 3,933 - (385) 3,548 Inferred Resources North area 246 - 362 608 South area 132 - (92) 40 TOTAL 378 - 270 648

With a substantial mineral reserve and resources base and an under-explored land package of approximately 600 km2 located in one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world, Kinross envisions Bald Mountain as a long-life asset with significant upside potential and mineral resource growth.

Tasiast Phase One and Phase Two expansion

The Tasiast Phase One project continues to progress well and is on schedule and on budget, with full commercial production expected in Q2 2018. Engineering and procurement of all equipment packages are substantially concluded. Plant construction is about 20% complete, with significant progress made on earthworks, concrete, and the tailings storage facility (TSF). The first level of the TSF dam core is complete and liner placement is now underway. The foundations for the SAG mill and primary crusher are progressing, and installation contracts have been awarded for most key elements. Major components for the SAG mill and primary crusher have arrived at site, and the SAG mill installation is expected to begin later this month.

Phase One is expected to increase plant throughput to 12,000 t/d, and almost double production to approximately 400,000 Au eq. oz. per year at an all-in sustaining cost of $760 per Au oz.2

The Tasiast Phase Two expansion feasibility study is also progressing well and is on schedule to be completed in Q3 2017. The feasibility study contemplates installing an additional 18,000 t/d of throughput capacity (for a total combined capacity of 30,000 t/d for both phases), an expanded power plant, upgraded water supply infrastructure, and additions to the mining fleet. The Phase Two project is expected to produce approximately 780,000 Au eq. oz. per year at an all-in sustaining cost of $665 per Au oz.2 The Company expects to make a development decision on Phase Two once the feasibility study has been completed.

The combined Phase One and Two expansion is expected to transform Tasiast into the Company's largest operation, with a long mine life and estimated costs amongst the lowest in its portfolio.

Russia projects update

Kinross' Russian development projects continue to advance as planned. At September Northeast, located approximately 15 kilometres from Dvoinoye, stripping has commenced, with the project completed on time and on budget. At the Moroshka project, located approximately four kilometres from Kupol, decline development and the installation of limited surface infrastructure is underway, with portal construction now 30% complete. Mining is on schedule to commence in the first half of 2018. These two additional sources of ore are expected to add high-margin ounces into the mine plan, contributing to a one-year mine life extension at Kupol-Dvoinoye to 2021.

A dry-stack tailings filter cake plant has been constructed at Kupol and is currently being commissioned. The plant allows for tailings storage for the current mineral reserve estimates, and flexibility to permit additional storage capacity for potential mine life extensions.

Round Mountain Phase W

Infill, geostatistical, geotechnical, and metallurgical drilling on the Phase W project continued during Q4 2016 to support the Phase W feasibility study. The drill program upgraded a total of 1.3 million Au oz. to the Company's measured and indicated mineral resource estimates and added 1.7 million Au oz. to its inferred mineral resource estimates as at December 31, 20161. Feasibility study activities are now fully underway, with a focus on mine plan optimization, geologic modelling, metallurgical and geotechnical test work, and engineering of required infrastructure. Permitting activities in support of the project are also ongoing. The feasibility study on Phase W is expected to be completed in Q3 2017.

The Phase W expansion project could potentially extend life of mine at Round Mountain, one of the most consistent mines in the Company's portfolio.

Round Mountain mineral reserve and mineral resource 1 2015

(Au koz.) Depletion

(Au koz.) Exploration &

Engineering

(Au koz.) 2016

(Au koz.) Proven and Probable

Reserves 1,470 (315) 112 1,267 Measured and

Indicated Resources 683 (35) 1,284 1,932 Inferred Resources 233 (30) 1,660 1,863

2016 Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources update

In preparing the Company's 2016 year-end mineral reserves and mineral resource estimates as of December 31, 2016, Kinross has maintained gold price assumptions used since 2011: $1,200 per ounce for mineral reserves and $1,400 per ounce for mineral resources. Kinross continued to focus on estimated higher margin, lower cost ounces, and maintained its fully-loaded costing methodology.

Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves1

Kinross' total proven and probable gold reserve estimate of 31.0 million ounces at year-end 2016, was largely consistent compared with the previous year's estimate of 33.2 million ounces. The slight net year-over-year decrease was mainly the result of the 3.0 million Au oz. depletion across the Company's portfolio and the reclassification of 0.9 million Au oz. of mineral reserves at Maricunga to measured and indicated mineral resources, partially offset by additions of 1.1 million Au oz. from exploration and 0.6 million Au oz. from engineering.

Proven and probable silver reserves at year-end 2016 were estimated at approximately 37.4 million ounces, a net decrease of 3.6 million ounces from year-end 2015, primarily due to production depletion. Silver reserves were estimated using a silver price assumption of $17.00 per ounce.

Proven and probable copper reserves at year-end 2016 were estimated at 1.4 billion pounds, unchanged from year-end 2015. Copper reserves, which are exclusively at Cerro Casale, were estimated using a copper price assumption of $2.40 per pound.

Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources1

Kinross' total estimated measured and indicated mineral resources at year-end 2016 increased by approximately 2.0 million Au oz. to approximately 30.3 million Au oz. compared with year-end 2015. The 7% net increase in estimated measured and indicated mineral resources was mainly as a result of 1.3 million Au oz. that were added at Round Mountain and the reclassification of mineral reserve estimates at Maricunga.

Measured and indicated silver resources were estimated to be 70.9 million ounces, assuming a $20.00 per ounce silver price, compared with 73.2 million ounces at year-end 2015. This decrease was mainly as a result of mineral resource estimate conversion to mineral reserves at Round Mountain.

Inferred Mineral Resources1

Kinross' total estimated inferred gold resources at year-end 2016 were approximately 6.5 million ounces, a net increase of approximately 2.0 million ounces, or 45% compared with year-end 2015, primarily due to the additional ounce estimates defined at Round Mountain's Phase W project and exploration results at Dvoinoye.

Kinross Gold mineral reserve and mineral resource 1 2015

(Au koz) Depletion

(Au koz) Maricunga

Reclassification

(Au koz) Exploration

(Au koz) Engineering

(Au koz) 2016

(Au koz) Proven and Probable Reserves 33,222 (2,983) (926) 1,074 578 30,965 Measured and Indicated Resources 28,335 (117) 1,154 109 799 30,280 Inferred Resources 4,457 (147) 0 448 1,715 6,473

Exploration update

During 2016, the Company's exploration efforts continued to focus within the footprint of existing mines and their immediate surrounding districts. In 2017, Kinross is intensifying its exploration focus to extensions of known zones and mineralization. 2016 exploration highlights include:

Bald Mountain: Approximately $9 million was spent in 2016 to achieve the conversion of a portion of the large mineral resource base to mineral reserves by infill drilling and testing the extensions of known mineralization.

Approximately $9 million was spent in 2016 to achieve the conversion of a portion of the large mineral resource base to mineral reserves by infill drilling and testing the extensions of known mineralization. Round Mountain: Geologic modelling, drilling and re-engineering of the Phase W project was carried out to support the ongoing Phase W feasibility study. Exploration drilling upgraded a portion of the site's estimated inferred mineral resources to measured and indicated mineral resources and added to its inferred mineral resource.

Geologic modelling, drilling and re-engineering of the Phase W project was carried out to support the ongoing Phase W feasibility study. Exploration drilling upgraded a portion of the site's estimated inferred mineral resources to measured and indicated mineral resources and added to its inferred mineral resource. Kupol: Underground development and drilling resulted in overall additions to mineral reserve estimates, with a large portion coming from the North Extension.

Underground development and drilling resulted in overall additions to mineral reserve estimates, with a large portion coming from the North Extension. Dvoinoye: Drilling upgraded a portion of high-grade measured and indicated resource to proven and probable reserves and identified an inferred resource mostly within the Zone 1 area of the deposit.

Brownfields exploration drilling also identified several mineralized intercepts that will be followed up in 2017 with the goal of converting the identified mineralization to measured, indicated and inferred mineral resources.

Kupol: Exploration work within the existing mine footprint identified targets that were drill tested in 2016. These included Zone 650 splay in the south, the south zone hanging wall, Big Bend and the North East Extension, all of which had encouraging results. Drilling is planned in 2017 to evaluate the potential of additions to the Company's mineral reserve and mineral resource from the extension areas.

Exploration work within the existing mine footprint identified targets that were drill tested in 2016. These included Zone 650 splay in the south, the south zone hanging wall, Big Bend and the North East Extension, all of which had encouraging results. Drilling is planned in 2017 to evaluate the potential of additions to the Company's mineral reserve and mineral resource from the extension areas. Kettle River: Drilling of the Lower Portal target at Curlew identified a high grade mineralized structure trending northeast between the K2 and K5 deposits. The Company plans a 2017 infill drilling campaign to test the extensions of the mineralized zones.

Drilling of the Lower Portal target at Curlew identified a high grade mineralized structure trending northeast between the K2 and K5 deposits. The Company plans a 2017 infill drilling campaign to test the extensions of the mineralized zones. Tasiast : Auger drilling through sand cover at TasiastSud identified Sadraya, a new mineralized zone approximately three kilometres south of the Tamaya deposit and along the same mineralization and structural corridor. Work in 2017 will continue to probe the depth and strike extensions of this zone.

: Auger drilling through sand cover at TasiastSud identified Sadraya, a new mineralized zone approximately three kilometres south of the Tamaya deposit and along the same mineralization and structural corridor. Work in 2017 will continue to probe the depth and strike extensions of this zone. Fort Knox: Positive intercepts were intersected during drilling of the East and South Wall of the existing pit, and additions to the site's inferred resource are expected in 2017.

Greenfields exploration efforts in 2016 also focused on targets in Nevada, USA and the Abitibi region in Quebec and Ontario, Canada in 2016. The Company also continues to pursue strategic investments and partnerships with high quality junior exploration companies.

A summary of the 2016 highlights is presented below. Additional details may be found in the Appendices. "Appendix A" provides illustrations, captions, and accompanying explanatory notes, and "Appendix B" provides complete drilling results and drill hole location data corresponding to the values below.

Bald Mountain

Exploration efforts during the past year focused on expanding the existing mineral resource estimates and completing a comprehensive review of the site's geological information to generate targets in the large land holdings. (See Appendix A: Figure 1).

Exploration drilling was carried out at the Saga, Duke, Vantage, Luxe, Saddle, Gator, Redbird, and Top deposits. Soil geochemical sampling and mapping was completed at Rattlesnake (located in the 50-50 joint venture area) and in the South area. The target delineation exercise generated a number of potential targets that are expected to be further explored in 2017.

The 2016 drill program at Saga targeted a NW-trending structure that is interpreted to be controlling the high-grade ore in the previously block-modeled deposit. Short reverse circulation (RC) drill holes (totalling 6,498 metres) intersected mineralization with slightly higher grades than in the previous block model. (See Appendix A: Figure 2).

The Vantage Complex, encompassing Vantage, Gator, Saddle, Luxe and Pentium, was drilled throughout 2016 with most of the activity carried out at Vantage and Gator. The program aimed to confirm the historical drill holes, and was mostly completed by conventional RC drilling. A total of 31,748 metres were drilled during the year. (See Appendix A: Figure 3).

Infill diamond and RC drilling at Redbird totalling 5,064 metres was carried out in 2016 to confirm higher grades in the previously modelled open pit. The drilling also tested mineralization open at the south end of the Redbird pit. Follow-up drilling was conducted in the Top Gap area when condemnation hole T16-002 intersected high grade mineralization in Q2 2016 (67.1 metres at 4.9 g/t Au including 16.8 metres at 9.8 g/t Au, as set out in the table below). However, the subsequent RC drill holes did not intersect similar high grade mineralization. For full drill results and explanatory notes see Appendix B.

Bald Mountain North significant down-hole drill intercepts:

Hole ID From To Interval

(m) Au

(g/t) Redbird RBD16-001 299.6 387.9 88.2 1.6 RBD16-009 263.5 279.7 16.2 5.2 RBD16-011 266.9 320.8 53.9 1.3 Top T16-001 451.1 492.3 41.1 1.3 T16-002 364.2 431.3 67.1 4.9 T16-002 - including 388.6 405.4 16.8 9.8

The Company plans to spend approximately $9 million in 2017 at Bald Mountain with the goal of upgrading resources in the North area (including Redbird South, Top Gap, Rat, Big Saga, and Numbers) and at Yankee in the South area. The 2016 identified targets are expected to be drill tested, including those from the 50-50 JV area.

Round Mountain

The Round Mountain mineral resource model was updated in the first half of 2016 with a total of 2.4 Au Moz. being classified as inferred mineral resource estimates. Infill and geostatistical drilling, as well as geological re-interpretation and modelling for the Phase W project, upgraded a total of 1.3 Au Moz. from inferred mineral resources into measured and indicated mineral resources and added 1.7 Au Moz. to inferred mineral resources1. (See Appendix A: Figure 4).

Kupol

A recent comprehensive exploration review at Kupol generated a series of extension targets that were drilled during the second half of 2016. Mineralization remains open in all directions in certain zones, with the greatest potential for near-term extensions to the north and south. Current mining at Kupol is taking place in the northern, southern and at-depth extremities of the known ore body. A total of 13,918 metres of drilling was completed at a number of these targets, including the 650 zone in the south, Big Bend Deep, and North Extension (Star), which have all been targeted for potential additions to the Kupol resource model in 2017. (See Appendix A: Figure 5).

In the south, the 650 zone is an extension of the main Kupol ore body. From there, the 650 zone splay is manifest as a quartz vein developed over widths of up to 10 metres for a strike length of approximately 300 metres.

At the northern end of the Kupol main ore body, Q3 2016 drilling at the North Extension (Star) identified a large mineralized zone 50 metres north of the current mineral resource. Follow-up exploration drilling during Q4 2016 extended mineralization a further 400 metres along strike and 200 metres down dip. Geochemical surface sampling over the same area shows an indication of mineralization extending up to 1.8 km from the current resource. (See Appendix A: Figure 6).

The depth extension of the Kupol zone was tested at the Big Bend area. Drilling has identified a mineralized structure with modest grades (up to 5g/t Au). Interpretation of structural controls and drilling will continue through 2017 to identify the down dip economic potential.

In addition to the aforementioned extensions to the main zone, a separate mineralized zone was intersected approximately 400 metres to the east. A total of 12,614 metres of drilling defined narrow, high-grade quartz veining in splays off a west-dipping fault, opposite to the structure controlling the Kupol main vein.

Continued drilling, geological interpretation and resource estimation for all four of these target areas will be a major focus for 2017.

Drill intercepts from the 2016 Kupol extensions and Hanging Wall programs are included below. For full drill results and explanatory notes see Appendix B.

Kupol Mining Licence significant down-hole drill intercepts:

Hole ID From To Interval

(m) True Width

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Minex KP16-1211 209.0 218.8 9.8 5.9 11.89 17.41 KP16-1215 200.3 225.5 25.2 14.6 4.37 42.41 KP16-1220 173.4 184.9 11.5 5.8 28.02 102.40 KP16-1220 - including 173.4 174.4 1.0 74.48 201.72 KP16-1227 243.4 258.5 15.1 8.7 49.06 78.70 KP16-1227 - including 243.4 244.9 1.5 456.80 339.40 KP16-1198 270.2 279.4 9.2 4.7 11.57 77.56 KP16-1198 - including 273.8 278.4 4.6 22.48 148.84 Hanging Wall KP16-1173 329.2 330.5 1.3 85.96 84.80 KP16-1173 - including 329.2 329.5 0.3 346.48 348.12 KP16-1194 213.0 215.0 2.0 43.45 22.55 KP16-1194 - including 213.0 214.0 1 80.2 41.8 KP16-1197 341.9 348.8 6.9 7.27 10.41 KP16-1197 - including 342.8 343.3 0.5 52.68 27.32

Kupol mineral reserve and mineral resource 1 2015

(Au koz) Depletion

(Au koz) Exploration &

Engineering

(Au koz) 2016

(Au koz) Proven and Probable

Reserves 1,899 (326) 110 1,683 Measured and

Indicated Resources 271 - (72) 199 Inferred Resources 108 - 23 131

Dvoinoye

The Dvoinoye Zone 1 mineral resource confirmation program was completed in Q3 2016, for a total of 1,318 metres of shallow infill drilling (See Appendix A: Figure 7). The drill holes intersected high-grade quartz-hematite veining with pyrite and polymetallic mineralization and lower-grade quartz-breccia veins with pyrite, which resulted in an increase to the existing block model grade below the current pit surface. (See Appendix A: Figure 8).

Dvoinoye mineral reserve and mineral resource 1 2015

(Au koz) Depletion

(Au koz) Exploration &

Engineering

(Au koz) 2016

(Au koz) Proven and Probable

Reserves 815 (326) 130 619 Measured and

Indicated Resources 78 - (36) 42 Inferred Resources 25 - 83 108

Kettle River

The 2016 Curlew district drill program was a multi-phase effort focused around the historic K2 Mine (See Appendix A: Figure 9). Phase 1 of the Curlew program targeted a quartz veinlet stockwork proximal to the K2 Mine and the Lower Portal, and defined two NW-trending, stacked lenses of quartz veining, with a high grade NE trend plunging to the north. Phase 2 follow-up drilling tested the extensions of the Lower Portal mineralization. The program will continue in 2017 and combine the Lower Portal results with the previously identified K5 mineralized zone to determine the overall potential for the Curlew mine area (See Appendix A: Figure 10). A total of 8,937 metres of diamond drill core was completed in 2016, and significant intercepts are included in the table below. For full drill results and explanatory notes see Appendix B.

Curlew significant down-hole drill intercepts:

Hole ID From To Int.

(m) Au

(g/t) K2N16-38 52.7 56.7 4.0 10.5 K5-16-14 642.5 677.9 35.4 3.3 LEV16-01 386.9 399.2 12.3 6.9 LEV16-01 392.4 399.2 6.8 9.1 LP16-06 430.8 440.5 9.7 11.3 LP16-07 408.7 427.2 18.5 3.8 LP16-10 438 438.7 0.7 10.4

Tasiast

A new zone was intersected in Q3 2016 as part of the Tasiast Sud exploration drill program testing surface geochemical anomalies over 15 km along strike of the Tamaya-Kite shear zone. The Sadraya target is situated three kilometres to the south of Tamaya, and was defined by two phases of drilling in 2016 for a total of 2,480 metres. Quartz vein-hosted pyrrhotite and pyrite mineralization in an oxide-transitional zone was intersected along five drill fences over 850 metres (see table below). The mineralized zone occurs at approximately 30 metres depth along a moderate 20-45° east-dipping structure, which may be conducive to a potential satellite pit resource to the Tamaya deposit upon follow-up drilling and further definition in 2017 (See Appendix A: Figure 11). For full drill results and explanatory notes see Appendix B.

Sadraya significant down-hole drill intercepts:

Hole ID From To Interval

(m) Au

(g/t) 18884RC 68 92 24 1.1 18884RC - including 70 86 16 1.6 18899RC 63 73 10 2.7 18899RC - including 69 73 4 6.1 14718RC 11 58 47 1.2 14728RC 110 116 6 4.3 14728RC - including 112 115 3 8.1

Fort Knox

At Fort Knox, a total of 2,300 metres were drilled into the East and South Wall of the Fort Knox pit during 2016 (See Appendix A: Figure 12). The 15-hole drill program tested the existing "blue sky" geologic resource model for a potential mineral resource addition, and refined the granite-schist contact defining the ore horizon at Fort Knox. Positive intercepts were intersected in every hole drilled (see table below), and an updated mineral resource estimate is expected to be presented in 2017. For full drill results and explanatory notes see Appendix B.

East and South Wall significant down-hole drill intercepts:

Hole ID From To Interval

(m) Au

(g/t) FFC16-1483 36.6 65.5 29 0.9 FFC16-1496 100.6 114.3 13.7 1.7 FFC16-1504 62.5 99.1 36.6 0.6 FFC16-1511 0 35.0 35.0 0.9 FFC16-1519 54.9 79.2 24.4 1.8

Chirano

At Chirano, exploration programs over the past two years have been challenged by a combination of significant drilling depths and the complexity of ore shoot geometry. As a result, meaningful recent additions to mineral reserve estimates have been limited to the Akoti deposit adjacent to Paboase.

To address these challenges, and to take a new approach to generating targets, a camp-scale geologic and resource model for the entire Chirano trend was constructed in 2016 with the aim of identifying any additional zones that could be tested for economic potential. Current targets include the Obra open pit, Akoti South underground, a hanging wall breccia at Akwaaba beneath the current mined area, and depth extensions at Paboase. These areas will be drill tested in 2017 to evaluate the Chirano trend's full potential along strike and down dip.

The Paboase orebody is open at depth, with existing mineral resource estimate sitting beneath the current life of mine mineral reserve estimates with grades above 10 g/t that are only partially drilled. Review in 2016 has identified the next 100 metres below the current reserve, which will be tested in 2017.

The Obra target was delineated and drilled in two phases for a total of 17,945 metres during 2016. The programs targeted a potential pushback of the pit wall to the south. An update to the existing mineral resource model is expected in 2017.

The Akoti South underground drill program was also initiated in 2016 with a total 5,048 metres of drilling completed. Select intercepts received to date are included in the table below. For full drill results and explanatory notes see Appendix B.

Chirano Mine Trend significant drill intercepts:

Hole ID From To Interval

(m) True Width

(m) Au

(g/t) Obra OP CHRC2338 143 173 30.0 25.0 1.6 CHRC2343 144 177 33.0 21.8 1.7 CHRC2343 - including 144 159 15.0 10.0 2.7 CHRC2343 - including 147 155 8.0 5.2 3.8 CHRC2361 216 300 84.0 57.0 0.8 CHRC2430D 391 421.2 30.2 27.0 1.6 CHRC2430D - including 396 404 8.0 7.2 2.2 CHRC2430D - including 416.8 421.2 4.4 3.9 4.5 Akoti UG CHRC2446D 215 237.0 22.0 16.6 3.2 CHRC2446D - including 224 237.0 13.0 9.8 4.2 CHRC2456D 280.1 290 9.9 8.7 3.9

La Coipa

At La Coipa, the Phase 7 district drill program was completed in Q3 2016 for a total of 9,257 metres drilled. The program identified mineralized extensions to Pompeya and Catalina, and defined the new Belen mineralized zone. The target will undergo further review, although drilling in 2017 may focus on other target zones in the Company's portfolio.

2016 Annual Mineral Reserve and Resource Statement

Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves

MINERAL RESERVE AND MINERAL RESOURCE STATEMENT GOLD PROVEN AND PROBABLE MINERAL RESERVES 1,3,4,5,6,8 Kinross Gold Corporation's Share at December 31, 2016

Property Location Kinross Proven Probable Proven and Probable Interest Tonnes Grade Ounces Tonnes Grade Ounces Tonnes Grade Ounces (%) (kt) (g/t) (koz) (kt) (g/t) (koz) (kt) (g/t) (koz) NORTH AMERICA Bald Mountain USA 100.0% 10,332 0.8 271 100,154 0.6 1,862 110,486 0.6 2,133 Fort Knox Area USA 100.0% 26,981 0.5 406 77,708 0.4 1,100 104,689 0.4 1,506 Kettle River USA 100.0% 18 8.6 5 72 8.4 20 90 8.4 25 Round Mountain Area USA 100.0% 33,551 0.7 727 23,554 0.7 540 57,105 0.7 1,267 SUBTOTAL 70,882 0.6 1,409 201,488 0.5 3,522 272,370 0.6 4,931 SOUTH AMERICA Cerro Casale 8 Chile 25.0% 57,425 0.6 1,195 241,975 0.6 4,616 299,400 0.6 5,811 Paracatu Brazil 100.0% 383,487 0.4 5,044 260,159 0.5 3,990 643,646 0.4 9,034 SUBTOTAL 440,912 0.4 6,239 502,134 0.5 8,606 943,046 0.5 14,845 AFRICA Chirano Ghana 90.0% 5,017 1.1 180 6,176 3.5 692 11,193 2.4 872 Tasiast Mauritania 100.0% 28,858 1.3 1,238 100,639 2.1 6,777 129,497 1.9 8,015 SUBTOTAL 33,875 1.3 1,418 106,815 2.2 7,469 140,690 2.0 8,887 RUSSIA Dvoinoye Russia 100.0% 1,039 6.6 220 1,251 9.9 399 2,290 8.4 619 Kupol Russia 100.0% 978 7.2 228 5,323 8.5 1,455 6,301 8.3 1,683 SUBTOTAL 2,017 6.9 448 6,574 8.8 1,854 8,591 8.3 2,302 TOTAL GOLD 547,686 0.5 9,514 817,011 0.8 21,451 1,364,697 0.7 30,965

MINERAL RESERVE AND MINERAL RESOURCE STATEMENT SILVER PROVEN AND PROBABLE MINERAL RESERVES 1,3,4,5,6,8 Kinross Gold Corporation's Share at December 31, 2016

Property Location Kinross Proven Probable Proven and Probable Interest Tonnes Grade Ounces Tonnes Grade Ounces Tonnes Grade Ounces (%) (kt) (g/t) (koz) (kt) (g/t) (koz) (kt) (g/t) (koz) NORTH AMERICA Round Mountain Area USA 100.0% 679 10.2 222 3,770 8.3 1,010 4,449 8.6 1,232 SUBTOTAL 679 10.2 222 3,770 8.3 1,010 4,449 8.6 1,232 SOUTH AMERICA Cerro Casale 8 Chile 25.0% 57,425 1.9 3,522 241,975 1.4 11,150 299,400 1.5 14,672 SUBTOTAL 57,425 1.9 3,522 241,975 1.4 11,150 299,400 1.5 14,672 RUSSIA Dvoinoye Russia 100.0% 1,039 11.5 386 1,251 16.1 646 2,290 14.0 1,032 Kupol Russia 100.0% 978 95.6 3,006 5,323 102.2 17,483 6,301 101.1 20,489 SUBTOTAL 2,017 52.3 3,392 6,574 85.8 18,129 8,591 77.9 21,521 TOTAL SILVER 60,121 3.7 7,136 252,319 3.7 30,289 312,440 3.7 37,425

MINERAL RESERVE AND MINERAL RESOURCE STATEMENT COPPER PROVEN AND PROBABLE MINERAL RESERVES 1,3,4,5,6,8 Kinross Gold Corporation's Share at December 31, 2016

Property Location Kinross Proven Probable Proven and Probable Interest Tonnes Grade Pounds Tonnes Grade Pounds Tonnes Grade Pounds (%) (kt) (%) (Mlb) (kt) (%) (Mlb) (kt) (%) (Mlb) SOUTH AMERICA Cerro Casale 8 Chile 25.0% 57,425 0.19 240 241,975 0.23 1,204 299,400 0.22 1,444 SUBTOTAL 57,425 0.19 240 241,975 0.23 1,204 299,400 0.22 1,444 TOTAL COPPER 57,425 0.19 240 241,975 0.23 1,204 299,400 0.22 1,444

Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources

MINERAL RESERVE AND MINERAL RESOURCE STATEMENT GOLD MEASURED AND INDICATED MINERAL RESOURCES (EXCLUDES PROVEN AND PROBABLE MINERAL RESERVES) 2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9 Kinross Gold Corporation's Share at December 31, 2016

Property Location Kinross Measured Indicated Measured and Indicated Interest Tonnes Grade Ounces Tonnes Grade Ounces Tonnes Grade Ounces (%) (kt) (g/t) (koz) (kt) (g/t) (koz) (kt) (g/t) (koz) NORTH AMERICA Bald Mountain USA 100.0% 24,881 0.6 517 176,056 0.5 3,031 200,937 0.5 3,548 Fort Knox Area USA 100.0% 7,321 0.5 114 87,703 0.5 1,326 95,024 0.5 1,440 Kettle River USA 100.0% - - - 245 4.7 37 245 4.7 37 Round Mountain Area USA 100.0% 23,593 0.5 403 52,441 0.9 1,529 76,034 0.8 1,932 White Gold Yukon 100.0% - - - 9,788 2.7 840 9,788 2.7 840 SUBTOTAL 55,795 0.6 1,034 326,233 0.6 6,763 382,028 0.6 7,797 SOUTH AMERICA Cerro Casale 8 Chile 25.0% 5,739 0.3 56 68,423 0.4 787 74,162 0.4 843 La Coipa 9 Chile 100.0% 5,364 1.8 307 25,452 1.8 1,440 30,816 1.8 1,747 Lobo Marte Chile 100.0% 96,646 1.1 3,525 88,720 1.2 3,489 185,366 1.2 7,014 Maricunga Chile 100.0% 35,908 0.8 937 209,097 0.7 4,492 245,005 0.7 5,429 Paracatu Brazil 100.0% 137,307 0.3 1,264 178,201 0.3 2,003 315,508 0.3 3,267 SUBTOTAL 280,964 0.7 6,089 569,893 0.7 12,211 850,857 0.7 18,300 AFRICA Chirano Ghana 90.0% 3,565 1.9 217 7,906 2.3 581 11,471 2.2 798 Tasiast Mauritania 100.0% 6,555 0.9 197 65,821 1.4 2,947 72,376 1.4 3,144 SUBTOTAL 10,120 1.3 414 73,727 1.5 3,528 83,847 1.5 3,942 RUSSIA Dvoinoye Russia 100.0% 3 6.4 1 37 34.5 41 40 32.2 42 Kupol Russia 100.0% 27 12.5 11 915 6.4 188 942 6.6 199 SUBTOTAL 30 11.9 12 952 7.5 229 982 7.6 241 TOTAL GOLD 346,909 0.7 7,549 970,805 0.7 22,731 1,317,714 0.7 30,280

MINERAL RESERVE AND MINERAL RESOURCE STATEMENT SILVER MEASURED AND INDICATED MINERAL RESOURCES (EXCLUDES PROVEN AND PROBABLE MINERAL RESERVES) 2,3,4,5,6,7,8 Kinross Gold Corporation's Share at December 31, 2016

Property Location Kinross Measured Indicated Measured and Indicated Interest Tonnes Grade Ounces Tonnes Grade Ounces Tonnes Grade Ounces (%) (kt) (g/t) (koz) (kt) (g/t) (koz) (kt) (g/t) (koz) NORTH AMERICA Round Mountain Area USA 100.0% 612 8.7 172 5,896 6.6 1,252 6,508 6.8 1,424 SUBTOTAL 612 8.7 172 5,896 6.6 1,252 6,508 6.8 1,424 SOUTH AMERICA Cerro Casale 8 Chile 25.0% 5,739 1.2 220 68,423 1.1 2,328 74,162 1.1 2,548 La Coipa 9 Chile 100.0% 5,364 40.0 6,893 25,452 70.1 57,341 30,816 64.8 64,234 SUBTOTAL 11,103 19.9 7,113 93,875 19.8 59,669 104,978 19.8 66,782 RUSSIA Dvoinoye Russia 100.0% 3 19.6 2 37 20.2 24 40 20.2 26 Kupol Russia 100.0% 27 153.8 134 915 85.2 2,508 942 87.2 2,642 SUBTOTAL 30 139.7 136 952 82.7 2,532 982 84.5 2,668 TOTAL SILVER 11,745 19.7 7,421 100,723 19.6 63,453 112,468 19.6 70,874

MINERAL RESERVE AND MINERAL RESOURCE STATEMENT COPPER MEASURED AND INDICATED MINERAL RESOURCES (EXCLUDES PROVEN AND PROBABLE MINERAL RESERVES) 2,3,4,5,6,7,8 Kinross Gold Corporation's Share at December 31, 2016

Property Location Kinross Measured Indicated Measured and Indicated Interest Tonnes Grade Pounds Tonnes Grade Pounds Tonnes Grade Pounds (%) (kt) (%) (Mlb) (kt) (%) (Mlb) (kt) (%) (Mlb) SOUTH AMERICA Cerro Casale 8 Chile 25.0% 5,739 0.13 17 68,423 0.16 248 74,162 0.16 265 SUBTOTAL 5,739 0.13 17 68,423 0.16 248 74,162 0.16 265 TOTAL COPPER 5,739 0.13 17 68,423 0.16 248 74,162 0.16 265

Inferred Mineral Resources

MINERAL RESERVE AND MINERAL RESOURCE STATEMENT GOLD INFERRED MINERAL RESOURCES 2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9 Kinross Gold Corporation's Share at December 31, 2016 Property Location Kinross Inferred Interest Tonnes Grade Ounces (%) (kt) (g/t) (koz) NORTH AMERICA Bald Mountain USA 100.0% 49,472 0.4 648 Fort Knox Area USA 100.0% 13,036 0.5 193 Kettle River USA 100.0% 23 14.4 11 Round Mountain Area USA 100.0% 99,784 0.6 1,863 White Gold Yukon 100.0% 2,166 1.8 125 SUBTOTAL 164,481 0.5 2,840 SOUTH AMERICA Cerro Casale 8 Chile 25.0% 123,860 0.4 1,498 La Coipa 9 Chile 100.0% 2,121 1.5 101 Lobo Marte Chile 100.0% 2,003 1.1 69 Maricunga Chile 100.0% 53,133 0.6 1,044 Paracatu Brazil 100.0% 20,846 0.3 185 SUBTOTAL 201,963 0.4 2,897 AFRICA Chirano Ghana 90.0% 1,590 3.0 152 Tasiast Mauritania 100.0% 5,575 1.9 345 SUBTOTAL 7,165 2.2 497 RUSSIA Dvoinoye Russia 100.0% 329 10.2 108 Kupol Russia 100.0% 571 7.1 131 SUBTOTAL 900 8.2 239 TOTAL GOLD 374,509 0.5 6,473

MINERAL RESERVE AND MINERAL RESOURCE STATEMENT SILVER INFERRED MINERAL RESOURCES 2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9 Kinross Gold Corporation's Share at December 31, 2016 Property Location Kinross Inferred Interest Tonnes Grade Ounces (%) (kt) (g/t) (koz) NORTH AMERICA Round Mountain Area USA 100.0% 2,301 5.8 428 SUBTOTAL 2,301 5.8 428 SOUTH AMERICA Cerro Casale 8 Chile 25.0% 123,860 1.0 4,126 La Coipa 9 Chile 100.0% 2,121 45.2 3,081 SUBTOTAL 125,981 1.8 7,207 RUSSIA Dvoinoye Russia 100.0% 329 12.7 135 Kupol Russia 100.0% 571 104.4 1,918 SUBTOTAL 900 70.9 2,053 TOTAL SILVER 129,182 2.3 9,688

MINERAL RESERVE AND MINERAL RESOURCE STATEMENT COPPER INFERRED MINERAL RESOURCES 2,3,4,5,6,7,8 Kinross Gold Corporation's Share at December 31, 2016 Property Location Kinross Inferred Interest Tonnes Grade Pounds (%) (kt) (%) (Mlb) SOUTH AMERICA Cerro Casale 8 Chile 25.0% 123,860 0.19 523 SUBTOTAL 123,860 0.19 523 TOTAL COPPER 123,860 0.19 523

Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Definitions

A 'Mineral Resource' is a concentration or occurrence of solid material of economic interest in or on the Earth's crust in such form, grade or quality and quantity that there are reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction. The location, quantity, grade or quality, continuity and other geological characteristics of a Mineral Resource are known, estimated or interpreted from specific geological evidence and knowledge, including sampling.

An 'Inferred Mineral Resource' is that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. An Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.

An 'Indicated Mineral Resource' is that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity, grade or quality, densities, shape and physical characteristics are estimated with sufficient confidence to allow the application of Modifying Factors in sufficient detail to support mine planning and evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. Geological evidence is derived from adequately detailed and reliable exploration, sampling and testing and is sufficient to assume geological and grade or quality continuity between points of observation. An Indicated Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to a Measured Mineral Resource and may only be converted to a Probable Mineral Reserve.

A 'Measured Mineral Resource' is that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity, grade or quality, densities, shape, and physical characteristics are estimated with confidence sufficient to allow the application of Modifying Factors to support detailed mine planning and final evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. Geological evidence is derived from detailed and reliable exploration, sampling and testing and is sufficient to confirm geological and grade or quality continuity between points of observation. A Measured Mineral Resource has a higher level of confidence than that applying to either an Indicated Mineral Resource or an Inferred Mineral Resource. It may be converted to a Proven Mineral Reserve or to a Probable Mineral Reserve.

A 'Mineral Reserve' is the economically mineable part of a Measured and/or Indicated Mineral Resource. It includes diluting materials and allowances for losses, which may occur when the material is mined or extracted and is defined by studies at Pre-Feasibility or Feasibility level as appropriate that include application of Modifying Factors. Such studies demonstrate that, at the time of reporting, extraction could reasonably be justified. The reference point at which Mineral Reserves are defined, usually the point where the ore is delivered to the processing plant, must be stated. It is important that, in all situations where the reference point is different, such as for a saleable product, a clarifying statement is included to ensure that the reader is fully informed as to what is being reported. The public disclosure of a Mineral Reserve must be demonstrated by a Pre-Feasibility Study or Feasibility Study.

A 'Probable Mineral Reserve' is the economically mineable part of an Indicated, and in some circumstances, a Measured Mineral Resource. The confidence in the Modifying Factors applying to a Probable Mineral Reserve is lower than that applying to a Proven Mineral Reserve.

A 'Proven Mineral Reserve' is the economically mineable part of a Measured Mineral Resource. A Proven Mineral Reserve implies a high degree of confidence in the Modifying Factors.

