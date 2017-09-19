Kinross provides updated Round Mountain mineral reserve and resource estimates

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - September 19, 2017) - Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K) ( NYSE : KGC) has announced an update to the Round Mountain mineral reserve and resource estimates reported in the news release titled "Kinross to proceed with Tasiast Phase Two and Round Mountain Phase W expansion projects" dated September 18, 2017.

The updates are primarily the result of the prior omission of stockpile information in the mineral reserve estimates.

The updated information below replaces the information on page seven of the prior news release. Further, on page five of the prior news release, in the first table entitled "Round Mountain Phase W Expansion," the reported 2018 to 2024 grade, and the 2018 to 2027 grade, should be 0.7 g/t. All other information contained in the prior news release remains unchanged.

As a result of the Phase W feasibility study, estimated proven and probable mineral reserves at Round Mountain increased from 1.3 million Au oz. (as of December 31, 2016) to 3.1 million Au oz, net of depletion. Approximately 2.0 million Au oz. were converted from indicated mineral resources to mineral reserves, and the corresponding decrease to the mineral resource estimate was largely offset by the addition of 1.96 million Au oz. of new indicated mineral resources.



Round Mountain Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves1

(Closing Balance July 31, 2017)

Tonnes

(kt) Grade

(Au g/t) Ounces

(Au koz) Proven2 52,603 0.54 910 Probable 84,602 0.81 2,197 Total 137,204 0.70 3,107



Round Mountain Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources1

(Closing Balance July 31, 2017)

Tonnes

(kt) Grade

(Au g/t) Ounces

(Au koz) Measured 598 0.57 11 Indicated 78,417 0.78 1,958 Total 79,015 0.78 1,969

Round Mountain Inferred Mineral Resources1

(Closing Balance July 31, 2017) Tonnes

(kt) Grade

(Au g/t) Ounces

(Au koz) Inferred 63,822 0.83 1,700

1 These updated estimates are different from those reported in the 2016 fourth-quarter and year-end results news release dated February 15, 2017. For further information and assumptions see the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2017, available at www.kinross.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

2 Proven mineral reserve estimates include the reserve stockpile of 24,281kt at 0.40 Au g/t for a total stockpile of 312 Au koz.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Russia, Mauritania, Chile and Ghana. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of operational excellence, balance sheet strength, disciplined growth and responsible mining. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: K) and the New York Stock Exchange ( NYSE : KGC).

Other information

Where we say "we", "us", "our", the "Company", or "Kinross" in this news release, we mean Kinross Gold Corporation and/or one or more or all of its subsidiaries, as may be applicable. The technical information about Round Mountain contained in this news release has been prepared under the supervision of and verified by Mr. John Sims, an officer of the Company who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.