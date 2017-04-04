Kinross to announce Q1 financial results on May 2, 2017

Materials for Annual Shareholders Meeting now available

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K) ( NYSE : KGC) plans to release its financial statements and operating results for the first quarter 2017 on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, after market close. On Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 7:45 a.m. ET Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call-in numbers are as follows:

Canada & US toll-free - 1-800-319-4610

Outside of Canada & US - 1-604-638-5340

Replay (available up to 14 days after the call):

Canada & US toll-free - 1-800-319-6413; Passcode - 1297 followed by #.

Outside of Canada & US - 1-604-638-9010; Passcode - 1297 followed by #.

You may also access the conference call on a listen-only basis via webcast at our website www.kinross.com. The audio webcast will be archived on www.kinross.com.

Kinross' Annual Shareholders Meeting will also be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. ET at the Glenn Gould Studio, 250 Front Street West, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. A live audio webcast (listen-only mode) of the Annual Meeting will be available at www.kinross.com and will also be archived for later access.

The 2016 Annual Report, Management Information Circular and Annual Information Form (AIF) are available on www.kinross.com, and along with Form 40-F, have been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov). Shareholders may also receive copies of these documents without charge upon request to Kinross Gold's Investor Relations Department, 25 York Street, 17th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5J 2V5 or to info@kinross.com.

To access Kinross' 2016 Annual Report, click here: http://2016annualreport.kinross.com/

About Kinross Gold Corporation