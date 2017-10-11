Kinross to announce Q3 financial results on November 8, 2017

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - October 11, 2017) - Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K) ( NYSE : KGC) plans to release its financial statements and operating results for the third quarter 2017 on Wednesday, November 8, 2017, after market close. On Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. ET Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call-in numbers are as follows:

Canada & US toll-free -- 1-800-319-4610

Outside of Canada & US -- 1-604-638-5340

Replay (available up to 14 days after the call):

Canada & US toll-free -- 1-800-319-6413; Passcode -- 1740 followed by #.

Outside of Canada & US -- 1-604-638-9010; Passcode -- 1740 followed by #.

You may also access the conference call on a listen-only basis via webcast at our website www.kinross.com. The audio webcast will be archived on www.kinross.com.

