Kinross to announce Q3 financial results on November 8, 2017

October 11, 2017 17:00 ET
TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - October 11, 2017) - Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K) (NYSE: KGC) plans to release its financial statements and operating results for the third quarter 2017 on Wednesday, November 8, 2017, after market close. On Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. ET Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call-in numbers are as follows:
Canada & US toll-free -- 1-800-319-4610Outside of Canada & US -- 1-604-638-5340
Replay (available up to 14 days after the call):
Canada & US toll-free -- 1-800-319-6413; Passcode -- 1740 followed by #.Outside of Canada & US -- 1-604-638-9010; Passcode -- 1740 followed by #.
You may also access the conference call on a listen-only basis via webcast at our website www.kinross.com. The audio webcast will be archived on www.kinross.com.
About Kinross Gold Corporation
Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Russia, Mauritania, Chile and Ghana. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of operational excellence, balance sheet strength, disciplined growth and responsible mining. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: K) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KGC).
Media Contact Louie DiazDirector, Corporate Communicationsphone: 416-369-6469louie.diaz@kinross.comInvestor Relations ContactTom Elliott Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development phone: 416-365-3390 tom.elliott@kinross.com
