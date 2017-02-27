Kirkland Lake Gold Beats 2016 Unit Cost Guidance; Provides 2017 Cost Outlook

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 27, 2017) - Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. ("KL Gold" or the "Company") (TSX:KL)(OTCQX:KLGDF) is pleased to announce preliminary operating costs and All-In Sustaining Costs ('AISC') for the full year and the fourth quarter of 2016. The numbers contained in this document are unaudited and subject to finalization. Final numbers for these measures will be available when the Company releases its 2016 audited financial and operational results on March 29, 2017. All dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Full Year 2016 Highlights1

Total operating costs of $188 million resulted in preliminary operating cost per ounce2 and AISC per ounce2 estimated at $575 and $920 respectively; below the lower range of 2016 operating cost guidance of $600 - $650 per ounce and AISC guidance of $1,000 - $1,050 per ounce.

Gold sales of 329,489 ounces at an average realized price2 of $1,235 per ounce.

Fourth Quarter 2016 Highlights1

Total operating costs of $60.0 million resulted in preliminary operating cost per ounce estimated at $535 and AISC per ounce of $875.

Record performance at the Macassa Mine Complex and Fosterville Gold Mine; operating cost per ounce estimated at $415 and $420 respectively, and AISC at $820 and $645, respectively.

Gold sales of 111,690 ounces at an average realized price of $1,205 per ounce.

Tony Makuch, President and CEO of KL Gold stated: "2016 was a transformational year for KL Gold. Three highly complementary mining companies with a shared vision merged to create a new diversified mid-tier gold producer. During the fourth quarter and since completing the business combination with Newmarket Gold, we realized record low operating costs from both the Macassa and Fosterville Gold Mines of $415 per ounce and $420 per ounce respectively. These are remarkable achievements, highlighting KL Gold's ability to provide investors with significant free cash flow generation from our cornerstone assets. In addition, I am very pleased to report record production and 2016 operating costs and AISC considerably below guidance, a testament to the world class potential of our flagship operations with grade improving at depth."

"Looking ahead, we are on track to report updated Mineral Reserves and Resources estimates during this quarter, and are excited about the prospects of our aggressive 2017 exploration drilling program of $45 - $55 million. The 2017 guidance reflects our disciplined approach for achievable and sustainable results. Our goal is to deliver on our production and cost guidance and create value for our shareholders."

Operating cost per ounce in 2016 is estimated at $575, below the lower range of the Company's guidance of $600-$650. AISC per ounce in 2016 is estimated at $920, below the lower range of the guidance of $1,000-1,050. Total operating costs in 2016 are estimated at $188.0 million and include the results for December 2016 of the acquired Newmarket Gold Inc. ("Newmarket Gold") and eleven month results of St Andrew Goldfields Ltd. ("St Andrew"), acquired by the Company on January 26, 2016. Preliminary operating cost per ounce and AISC per ounce in the fourth quarter are estimated at $535 and $875, respectively, based on operating costs of approximately $60.0 million.

The following table sets out the Company's production guidance, previously announced on January 9, 2017, and cost guidance for 2017.

2017 Detailed Guidance

CANADIAN OPERATIONS AUSTRALIAN OPERATIONS CONSOLIDATED Macassa Holt Taylor Fosterville Cosmo Gold Production (ounces) 180,000 -

185,000 65,000 -

70,000 55,000 -

60,000 140,000 -

145,000 60,000 -

65,000 500,000 - 525,000 Operating Costs per ounce* $552 -

$568 $672 -

$723 $551 -

$601 $467 -

$484 $941 -

$1020 $625 -$675 AISC per ounce* $950 - $1,000 Operating Costs($ million) $310 - $320 Royalty Costs ($ million) $16 - $20 Sustaining and Growth Capital ($ million) $180 - $200

Exploration Expenditures ($ million) $45 - $55 Corporate General and Administrative Expenses ($ million) $14

* Operating Cash Costs per ounce and AISC per ounce reflect an average USD to CAD exchange rate of 1.28 and a USD to AUD exchange rate of 1.28

2016 Year End and Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call Details

Full financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016, will be released on Wednesday March 29, 2017, before market open.

A conference call to discuss the results will be held by senior management on Wednesday March 29, 2017, at 11:00AM ET (8:00AM PT). The call will be webcast and accessed at the KL Gold website, in the Investor section under Events.

