Kirkland Lake Gold Closes Non-Brokered Flow Through Private Placement Financing

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., (the "Company") (TSX:KL) has closed a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") of 691,700 common shares that are "flow-through shares" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each a "Flow-Through Share"). The Flow-Through Shares were issued at a price of $10.12 per Flow-Through Share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $7,000,000.

All proceeds from the sale of the Flow-Through Shares will be used to incur eligible Canadian Exploration Expenses at the Company's Macassa Mine Complex and its Holt Mine Complex, located in Ontario, Canada. The Company will renounce qualifying expenses as at December 31, 2016.

The Flow-Through Shares are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on April 24, 2017. No fees or commissions were paid in connection with the Offering.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., is a new mid-tier gold producer targeting +500,000 ounces in tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Canada and Australia. The production profile of the company is anchored from three high-grade, low-cost operations including the Macassa Mine Complex and the Taylor Mine located in northeastern Ontario and the Fosterville Gold Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland's solid base of quality assets is complemented by development and district scale exploration projects, supported by a strong financial position with extensive management and operational expertise.

