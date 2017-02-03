PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - February 03, 2017) - Kirkman®, a 67-year-old Oregon nutritional supplement manufacturer, today announced its recent acquisition of Rose Laboratories, Inc. (Rose Laboratories), formerly located in Bend, Ore. Rose Laboratories offers unique nutraceutical products, especially formulated for healthcare practitioners.

Kirkman® plans to retain Rose Laboratories' branded product line, which will be produced at Kirkman's state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Lake Oswego, Ore.

"Rose Laboratories, was a natural fit for Kirkman®", David Humphrey, CEO and President of Kirkman® said. "Both companies have been family-owned with long histories of dedication to providing customers with effective products to meet special health needs."

Kirkman® is a leading supplier of nutritional supplements for individuals with special dietary requirements and sensitivities. "The unique formulations, marketed by Rose Laboratories, will allow Kirkman® to expand its product offerings to certain types of healthcare practitioners," Humphrey said.

Rose Laboratories was started in California. It was purchased 34 years ago by Wes and Rosemary Cooley (husband and wife). In the 1980s, the couple moved the company to Bend. Their daughter, Linda Carlin, served as president of the company until it was sold to Kirkman®.

Carlin said she looks forward to the expansion of Rose Laboratories' product lines and market that Kirkman® can provide with its manufacturing capabilities and established distribution channels.

Rose Laboratories products can still be purchased on its website at www.roselabs.net.

About Kirkman®

Kirkman® is the leading manufacturer of nutritional supplements for individuals with special sensitivities and dietary requirements. Founded in 1949, Kirkman® is also the oldest nutritional supplement company serving the special needs community. This experience has allowed Kirkman® to pioneer effective products in many areas of nutritional supplementation for individuals with special health needs.

To learn more about Kirkman®, visit the company's website at www.kirkmangroup.com.