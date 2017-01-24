PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - The health benefits of B-vitamins are almost too numerous to count. This crucial class of nutrients helps keep the body energized, regulates mood, plays a role in cellular regeneration and improves digestion. Their importance during pregnancy is well-documented.

Unfortunately, for those who prefer natural and organic products, most B-vitamin supplements utilize synthetic forms of B-vitamins.

Kirkman® has formulated their new Organic Vitamin-B Complex using only natural ingredients. The thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, pantothenic acid, pyridoxine and folic acid contained in this supplement are derived from a blend of guava, holy basil and citrus limon. The biotin is derived from an extract of the leaves of Sesbania grandiflora (also known as the hummingbird tree). The B-12 form used in this supplement is methylcobalamin, which has been shown to be more bioavailable than synthetic forms.

Only organic processing aids are used in the manufacturing of this product. Only organic rice hulls are utilized as an encapsulating aid. The capsule shell is a natural plant pullulan material, the only all-natural capsule shell available at this time.

About Kirkman®:

Founded in 1949, Kirkman® is the oldest nutritional supplement company serving the special needs community. This experience has allowed Kirkman® to pioneer effective products in many areas of nutritional supplementation for individuals with special health needs.

Kirkman® is also a pioneer in the area of purity testing. Its Ultra Tested® protocol calls for testing every product it produces (except lotions, creams and oils) for more than 950 environmental contaminants. No other nutritional supplement company comes close to this level of commitment to producing pure, contaminant free supplements.

To learn more about Kirkman®, visit the company's website at: www.kirkmangroup.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/19/11G127874/Images/0540-090_organic_vitamin_b-complex__1_1-be8b91ffb0079b70ae2707e9e03092d0.jpg