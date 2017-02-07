PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) -

Kirkman®, the leading supplier of nutritional supplements for individuals with special needs, just released a new product in its Microbiome Balance line called Microbiome Toxicity Control(#4538-120).

Studies have shown that toxins can disrupt the bacterial environment of the digestive system. One study, for instance, showed that mice exposed to arsenic showed depleted levels of healthy gut bacteria compared to mice that were not exposed to the toxin. Other studies have shown that certain gut microbiota help metabolize toxins.

Microbiome Toxicity Control(#4538-120) is a hypoallergenic blend of natural ingredients known to support the body's detoxification pathways. These natural pathways are mechanisms for removing environmental contaminants, which can invade the body from toxins in the air, water, food or other environmental sources.

Microbiome Toxicity Control(#4538-120) is hypoallergenic, free of casein, gluten and common allergens and contains the following:

vitamin C, vitamin E and selenium which enhance the body's detoxification pathways;

taurine, a sulfur based amino acid with detoxifying properties;

curcumin (turmeric), a spice with clinical detoxification studies;

milk thistle, a flowering plant which detoxifies the body's organs;

glutathione, the body's most powerful immune system supporter;

N-acetyl cysteine, an ingredient known for strong antioxidant activity;

calcium D-glucarate, which acts in a similar manner as natural fruits and vegetables, also known to support detoxification.

About Kirkman®:

Founded in 1949, Kirkman® is the oldest nutritional supplement company serving the special needs community. This experience has allowed Kirkman® to pioneer effective products in many areas of nutritional supplementation for individuals with special health needs.

Kirkman® is also a pioneer in the area of purity testing. Its Ultra Tested® protocol calls for testing every product it produces (except lotions, creams and oils) for more than 950 environmental contaminants. No other nutritional supplement company comes close to this level of commitment to producing pure, contaminant free supplements.

Kirkman's manufacturing facility is located in Lake Oswego, Ore. The company's headquarters is in Reno, Nev.

To learn more about Kirkman®, visit the company's website at: www.kirkmangroup.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/7/11G129653/Images/4538-120_microbiome_toxicity_control_-5aec6007708787199dd6307faffcf430.jpg