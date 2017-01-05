Kirkman's Nutritional Supplements Can Help Those New Year's Resolutions

PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - The new year is here, and you may have resolved to live a healthier life in 2017. Maybe you have decided to lose some weight, get in shape or quit smoking. Changing your life is no easy task, so you should get all the help you can. For some of the most common resolutions, a simple nutritional supplement can be the difference between success and failure.

Here are a few examples:

Managing Weight

While there's no nutritional supplement that will, on its own, melt away the pounds, certain supplements can aid in making weight loss programs more successful than they would otherwise be.

Amino Acids

Taurine helps the body burn fat. L-glutamine increases cellular activity in a variety of ways, all of which lead to decreased fat storage and increased fat burning. L-carnitine supports weight loss by transporting fatty acids out of the body more quickly, leading to fat burning.

Probiotics

Unhealthy gut flora can interfere with the normal digestive process, leading to stored calories instead of proper elimination. In addition, bad bacteria feed off sugar in your system, which can lead to cravings for sugary foods. Probiotics can keep this unhealthy flora in check, leading to proper digestion and fewer cravings.

Getting in shape

If your plan for the new year is to hit the gym, there are several supplements that can help to make your body leaner and stronger.

Pea Protein

Evidence suggests a large dose of protein immediately after a workout can lead to faster recovery (less soreness) and greater muscle and strength building results. Whey protein powder, a favorite of strength trainers, is a very popular way to deliver that protein boost. However, pea protein can be used by those who wish to avoid dairy products. (A free recipe book offering tips on how to cook with pea protein is available from Kirkman® on request).

Leucine (included in Amino Support capsules and powder)

Branched chain amino acids (BCAAs) are common ingredients in athletic supplements. Leucine is the primary BCAA. It has been shown to reduce exercise fatigue and soreness and to increase protein synthesis. Leucine also appears to accelerate fat loss, while helping to retain muscle.

Quitting smoking

Giving up nicotine is one of the toughest resolutions to stick with. Like all addictions, there is a physical and a psychological component. Certain nutrients can at least help with the physical side, including:

GABA

GABA has been shown to increase calmness, which can help reduce the effects of nicotine withdrawal. It also reduces the effectiveness of nicotine on the brain, making that next cigarette seem just a little less appealing.

5-HTP

5-HTP increases serotonin in the brain. Serotonin is known as the "pleasure hormone" and is also produced while smoking. 5-HTP can potentially be used to offset the lack of serotonin that occurs during nicotine withdrawal.

About Kirkman®:

Founded in 1949, Kirkman® is the oldest nutritional supplement company serving the special needs community. This experience has allowed Kirkman® to pioneer effective products in many areas of nutritional supplementation for individuals with special health needs.

Kirkman® is also a pioneer in the area of purity testing. Its Ultra Tested® protocol calls for testing every product it produces (except lotions, creams and oils) for more than 950 environmental contaminants. No other nutritional supplement company comes close to this level of commitment to producing pure, contaminant free supplements.

To learn more about Kirkman®, visit the company's website at: www.kirkmangroup.com.